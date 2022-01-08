Nine line leads Gophers men’s hockey to 4-1 win over Michigan State – The Minnesota Daily





Junior co-captain Ben Meyers scored three points – two goals and an assist – in the Minnesotas’ victory.

Kamaan richards Gophers forward Ben Meyers chases the puck into the 3M Arena on Friday, October 25. The Gophers lost 2-5 to the University of Minnesota – Duluth.

Throughout the week leading up to Friday night’s game against Michigan State to open the second half of the Gophers Big Ten season, head coach Bob Motzko said his team needed to play more consistently. Minnesota struggled Friday night, but they enter the second half of the season and 2022 on a high note. Led by nine line junior co-captain Ben Meyers and freshmen Chaz Lucius and Matthew Knies, the Gophers beat Michigan State in a 4-1 road win Friday night to improve their record to 11-8. this season. Meyers scored two goals in the game, including the game-winning goal for Minnesota, which came in the first period that saw three goals. Meyers received a pass from Lucius in the neutral zone, then skated into the left face-off circle, where he unleashed a low wrist shot into the back of the net with 5:12 left to give the Gophers a lead of 2-0. Ahead of Meyers’ winning tally, one of his senior co-captains Sammy Walker opened the scoring at 8:34 into the game after leaping from the penalty area. Senior Blake McLaughlin received a pass from junior Jaxon Nelson. Then McLaughlin made his way into the Spartans’ area on the left side of the ice to create an odd run, where he gave Walker a cross pass, and Walker didn’t make a mistake in burying the washer inside the rear post. The Spartans ‘only goal came from Nash Nienhuis, who scored his college debut, just minutes after Meyers’ game-winning goal. Just before halftime of the second period, graduate student goaltender Jack LaFontaine challenged a free puck into the Gophers’ zone to prevent a breakaway. He collided heavily with Michigan States Jagger Joshua, but luckily for Minnesota he was not injured as a result. Meyers scored his second goal of the game to give the Gophers a 3-1 lead with 3:16 left in the second period after he buried a receiving shot in the Knies’ slot.

Nelson left the game early in the third period after suffering a shot injury, which appeared to be an ankle injury. He then received help off the ice. Lucius added the fourth goal for Minnesota with 3:41 left, which Meyers and Knies assisted. Meyers leads the team with 21 points (seven goals, 14 assists) in 19 games this season. The Gophers outscored Michigan State 36-25 to a perfect 4-4 shorthanded record. However, their power play which placed second in the Big Ten before the game fell to 0-4. LaFontaine returned to form as he held a .960 save percentage after making 24 saves on 25 shots faced. Minnesota are on track for more consistency in their game, and a victory on Saturday night would help them achieve that goal. The Gophers will end their streak against Michigan State when they face the Spartans on Saturday, Jan.8 at 6:30 p.m. Walker watch The Edina, Minnesota native needs one more point to reach 100 college points. He has 42 goals and 57 assists in 124 games.

