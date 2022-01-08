LeAnn Rimes Stuns In A Sheer Black Dress With A Plunging Neckline

As everyone moves away from the chaotic energy known as 2021, LeAnn Rimes’ The New Year’s message gives us every excuse to remember the past year a little longer.

the Meet Your Showdown Creators the co-host has had a hell of a year in 2021. From the recording of her next studio album work of god, pour candles in hand, save it Fully human podcast and co-hosting The latest craft competition from, LeAnn made the most of her time while making sure to stay in touch with fans.

She took to Instagram to wish everyone a Happy New Year and let’s just say the post got everyone doing double takes. She captioned the Boomerang with “Rockin ‘into the new year like… just kidding, I’ll be sweating on the couch because I have a TT call for the #roseparade I’m sending you so much love for 2022! #Good! year # new year’s eve # 2022 #new year “

the Blue the singer looks gorgeous in a sheer, low-cut black dress. She has given us so much fashion inspiration over the past year. From her fun tennis tutu, from her nearly naked dress that she rocked on stage at the Austin City Limits music festival, from her pumpkin fall look and reminding us of how to rock a pair of denim shorts with a crop top, LeAnn basically serves up looks every time we see her. You’d think we’d be used to it by now, but here we’re trying to pick up our jaws off the ground after seeing her New Years ensemble.

Fans, of course, ran to the comments to leave their sweet messages and a flurry of fiery emojis for LeAnn. “I’m watching gorg,” said one person. “Happiest New Years Magical Woman ❤️” and “You are gorgeous as always, my friend,” the others said.

This year, LeAnn ditched the New Years Eve parties and opted for a plan that never fails: relax on the couch in your comfiest tracksuits. So, you’re probably wondering, “Did LeAnn dress just for the gram?” While it might look like this, the look of the singer’s sheer black dress is from a previous photoshoot she shared with fans earlier in November 2021.

After all, she had a very exciting, early morning on New Years Day as she opened the Rose Parade 2022 with a bang. Grammy-like style, LeAnn stunned fans as she performed “Throw My Arms Around the World” and sure enough she looked so fashionable as she was doing it.

With the start of a brand new year and an album to come, we can’t wait to see what incredible projects LeAnn has up his sleeve for 2022!

