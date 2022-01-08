5 fashion essentials every fierce Capricorn woman must have in her wardrobe





Capricorns are known to be ambitious, persistent, and disciplined. They are powerful people who are not too fond of femininity and prefer something more daring, sophisticated and charismatic. Capricorns are the queens of dressing hastily and somehow making it look upscale. They appreciate a balance between clean, professional pieces and all-day comfort. Here are some fashion essentials every Capricorn woman must have. Blue washed jeans It doesn’t matter whether you prefer skinny jeans, loose fit or even baggy boyfriend jeans, as long as they are a simple blue wash, fit snugly and have little or no faded look, because let’s face it: even if you’re stressed out as hell, distress is the last thing you want to bring out. Price: Rs.958 Buy now Leather tote bag Bag lady is not a Capricorn energy. As a Capricorn woman, you need something neither too big nor too small, but just the right size to hold all of your daily essentials. You like to keep things practical and simple, yet stylish. So, an elegant leather tote bag will work wonders as an accessory to your formal and casual outfits. Price: Rs. 999 Buy now White shirts As an earth sign, you value practicality, integrity, and consistency. As a Capricorn, you enjoy looking sharp and sticking together all the time. So, what could be more pragmatic and professional than a freshly ironed white shirt? You can wear it with denim jeans, leather pants or even a cute skirt. Price: Rs. 499 Buy now Loafers Moccasins are timeless but not boring. Comfortable but not old fashioned. Dressed but not chic. As a Capricorn fashionista, loafers are the best shoes ever, and pretty much ideal for all those busy day-to-night schedules you plan for yourself. Price: Rs. 699 Buy now Pull-on dress Even more versatile than a little black dress, this is a solid color midi dress that can be dressed up or down to suit any occasion. On the way to work? Layer a square turtleneck sweater and pair it with tall leather boots. Dinner with family ? A cardigan and a pair of pointy-toed flats should do the trick. Out with friends? Throw on those stiletto heels and a trendy pair of earrings and suddenly you’re ready to dance the night away. Price: Rs. 1499 Buy now

