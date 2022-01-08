Wildcats survive fear of Wazzu, then honor Aari McDonald | national

After 20 days filled with uncertainty and roadblocks, the Arizona women’s basketball team has finally returned to the court.

A pesky Washington state team had no sympathy for Arizona’s plight. The fourth-seeded Wildcats trailed at halftime, then started a 15-0 run to end the third quarter and held on to win 60-52 Friday night at the McKale Center to remain undefeated .

The win, Arizona’s 11th this season and coach Adia Barness’s 100th career, did not come without some late-game panic, however. UA has only scored one field goal in the last six minutes and the Cougars turned a 48-37 deficit to 54-52 with less than a minute to go.

The Wildcats took a break as Cougars head coach Kamie Ethridge was given a technical foul with 41 seconds left, in addition to a personal foul previously inflicted on Krystal Leger-Walker. Sam Thomas sank three of four free throws, then forward Cate Reese froze the game with a layup.

Arizona had been on the sidelines since Dec. 17 with COVID-19 issues sweeping through the Pac-12, with four of the program’s games being postponed. The Cats had to cancel their Dec. 19 game against Texas due to COVID-19 issues within the UA program. The team learned there had been an outbreak when they arrived in Las Vegas after beating the NAU on December 17, and coach Adia Barnes herself tested positive.

The Cats cleared their protocols ahead of New Years Eve, but their next two opponents, USC and UCLA, have postponed games for the same reasons, leaving the team game-free for 20 straight days.

Today’s game looked like the start of the season, Barnes said. A little weird to have such a long break, our team handled adversity.

Reese made another masterful effort. Along with starters Lauren Ware (knee) and Shaina Pellington (undisclosed), the senior led Arizona with 20 points, joining the top 10 scorers in AU women’s history.

It’s a great honor, said Reese. I came to Arizona to be an impact player and to leave a legacy. And I think I do that.

When all the drama died down, the Wildcats honored the greatest player in program history. Former AU star Aari McDonald has been inducted into the Arizona Ring of Honor in a post-game ceremony.

The McDonalds ceremony was originally scheduled for Sunday, but was moved when the game was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns in Washington. McDonald, now with the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream, took to a half court with her parents and fiance Devon Brewer as an over-the-head tribute.

Thanks for falling in love with our team, McDonald told fans. I’m in debt to Tucson and their fans forever, so thank you.

McDonald is the first UA basketball player to enter the Ring of Honor since Ify Ibekwe (2007-11).

It is a blessing. I’m up there with great company, said McDonald.

Wazzu challenged Arizona around every corner, not succumbing to stifling defensive pressure from the UA. The Cats initially took a 13-5 lead but were outscored 19-10 in the second quarter to be down 24-23 at halftime.

I think we were just rusty after being out for a while, Reese said of Arizona struggles.

The Wildcats needed and got one of their second-half points that they used to let go to try and pull away. Tied 31-31 in the third, Arizona scored 15 straight points: a four-point game from Madi Conner started the race, followed by buckets from Reese, Helena Pueyo and Aryiah Copeland and a 3-point Thomas. to the buzzer.

However, the Cougars once again showed resilience, battling in the fourth quarter to make it a one-possession game. Leger-Walkers’ 3-point pointer went 53-49 at 1:23, followed by a 3 from his sister Charlise and reduced to 54-52 with 48 seconds left.

Ware missed her third game in a row as she continued to recover from a knee injury. Barnes declined to give details of Pellingtons’ absence, but said the point guard was out for a few more days but could return for Sunday’s game at USC. The Wildcats and Trojans will play at 4 p.m.

Photos: Adia Barnes wins Game 100, Aari McDonald honored, Arizona No.4 defeats WSU