Taryn de Vere tries to dress like an everyday household item

If I asked you to pick a color for January, you would probably say gray or blue.

Even if we try to muster some excitement for the New Year, through resolutions, moving more or cleaning up the house after the Christmas festivities, it can be hard to think that January is anything but incredibly dark. .

Never the type to let a day go by without injecting color, writer Taryn de Vere has launched a new fashion challenge for the new year, and delighted her followers in the process.

We need your consent to load this Instagram contentWe use Instagram to manage additional content that may place cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please check their details and accept them to load the content.Manage preferences

The “#ObjectDressChallenge” was born out of a desire to bring a dose of vitality to her day, she says, but it turns out to be more than just a way through the month.

Taking inspiration from the objects around her house, she’s already dressed up as a box of baked beans, a box of chocolates and toothpaste, and there’s plenty more to come as she continues for the month of January.

Here, she tells RTÉ LifeStyle about her optimistic project.

What inspired the project?

I was looking at social media at the end of December and thought it looked like January was going to be pretty bleak. Given the prevalence of Omicron, I decided to avoid people as much as possible for January in an effort to keep myself and my family safe.

Faced with the prospect of being housebound for a month, I decided to challenge myself to dress like something in my house every day for the month. The moment I got the idea, I was sitting on my bed and my eye fell on a bottle of sink unblocker in the bathroom, which became the inspiration for the first outfit. .

Photo: Taryn de Vere

What are your rules for building outfits?

I am not allowed to buy anything because an outfit is my only rule. I usually try to create outfits that I could wear all day if I wanted to, although some hats are a bit bulky to wear all day, especially the ones I create to look like bottle caps!

How do you decide on an object to imitate?

I tried to mix it up in terms of color and use, a mixture of food and household products. Colors are the things that swing the most because I don’t have a lot of pastels in my wardrobe, nor do I have browns and little black and white, so I have to choose objects according to the clothes I have.

Do you wear the outfits all day? Which has been the most comfortable so far?

Yes, although sometimes I get excited for the next day and start trying on the outfit the next day or I can photograph it for release the next morning. So one day I could wear two of the outfits in one day. The toothpaste outfit was the most comfortable and my favorite outfit so far, I think because it’s a jumpsuit I never would have put on if I hadn’t tried to look like a tube of toothpaste!

What are people’s reactions to them?

I was completely overwhelmed and surprised at how much people love these outfits. I’ve gotten a lot of messages and comments from people telling me they wake up in the morning and check my Instagram to see what new outfit I have that day.

People from all over the world got in touch to say how happy they are with this project. It’s really heartwarming to think that my creative project brings so much fun into people’s lives.

Guess it’s a tough time for a lot of people right now and the weather isn’t helping (although it’s summer in Australia and Australians love my project too!) I’ve had requests media from different parts of the world and will be on ABC TV in Australia on Sunday. It was all a bit exciting.

I wake up everyday so excited to share my photos with everyone. I love that every day someone tells me that the photo from that day is my best yet.

Photo: Taryn de Vere

How well do you try to replicate the food (like keeping baked beans), or do you primarily draw inspiration from the packaging?

I only did the packaging, although I had a lot of requests to make a pint of Guinness. I have a black dress and a black cape so I’m still thinking about what my only black object will be. I’m considering opening it up to people’s requests in February, as I had set myself the January challenge of things in my house (although I wouldn’t mind people sending me Guinness!)

Has it changed the way you look at your wardrobe?

Two huge things emerged for me in the first week of this project. The first is that it has completely transformed the way I see my clothes. It released a creative style freedom within me, causing me to combine colors and shapes that I never would have had before.

I love finding new ways to style my clothes and I also love the sustainability aspect of this project, I don’t need to buy anything new, I already have everything I have need to look gorgeous and dress creatively.

The second aspect that has changed for me is my relationship with shopping for household items. I have become so much more aware of the branding and the packaging and the lines and shapes of things. It has transformed the way I experience grocery shopping. I started looking for fashion inspiration on the grocery store shelves.

Day 2 of dressing like things in my house. I’m dressed like a Quality Street box pic.twitter.com/6gYIVDsMG1 – Taryn de Vere (@TarynDeVere) January 2, 2022

I have found that candy, spirits, and cleaning products are the most suitable items for my wardrobe and my aesthetic. I didn’t buy new products just to dress like them (as that would break my rule) but maybe I bought a slightly more expensive version of something I need, just because it is prettier and I want to dress like that.

The whole experience was a bit surreal, especially all the media attention. I laughed a lot about being featured on TV as a woman in a milk carton disguise, but I guess there are worse things to do, and my ridiculous outfits seem to bring a little relief to people at one o’clock. dark, so I’m excited to add something joyful to the world right now.