Fashion
Stay warm with these comfy coats, cardigans, hats and gloves
As the temperatures drop, your wardrobe needs to warm up.
According to Vogue, it’s all about luxurious cashmere and heavy wool this season. From hard-wearing winter sweaters to trendy hat and scarf sets, we’ve got a list of must-have winter clothes to help you get through the cold.
Bundle up with some of the latest styles from Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Kors and a variety of other designers.
Winter jackets
North Face Mens Gotham Jacket III ($ 300)
North Face Women’s Metropolis Parka ($ 300)
Tommy Hilfiger Women’s Faux Fur Hooded Quilted Coat ($ 131.99, originally $ 265)
MICHAEL Michael Kors Women’s Herringbone Faux Fur Hooded Quilted Coat ($ 169.99, originally $ 340)
Calvin Klein Women’s Single-Breasted Walk Coat ($ 199.99, originally $ 400)
Cole Haan Women’s Asymmetric Hooded Walking Coat ($ 209.99, originally $ 420)
BCBGeneration Women’s Quilted Hooded Coatt ($ 155.99, originally $ 260)
Men’s DKNY Quilted Coat ($ 225)
MICHAEL Michael Kors Men’s Hooded Snorkel Parka ($ 225, originally $ 375)
GUESS hooded quilted coat for men ($ 135, originally $ 225)
Club Room Men’s Parka with Faux Fur Hooded Jacket ($ 150, originally $ 250)
F18 Holden Marc New York parka for men ($ 395)
Tommy Hilfiger long coat with snorkel ($ 350)
Gloves, mittens and hats
Gloves for men ($ 31)
Men’s Under Armor Liner 2.0 Gloves ($ 25)
Jenni Quilted Sherpa Mitts ($ 22.75, originally $ 32.50)
Polo Ralph Lauren Men’s Fleece Beanie and Tech Gloves Gift Set ($ 100)
STETSON Dorfman Pacific Men’s Buffalo Plaid Fleece Lined Trapper Hat ($ 75)
Tommy Hilfiger Mens Ottoman Hat and Scarf Set ($ 88)
Lands End Squall Gloves for Kids ($ 29.95)
Scarves
MICHAEL Michael Kors braided scarf ($ 68)
Nordstrom two-tone cashmere and wool fringed scarf ($ 89)
Barefoot Dreams Pom Pom Hat and Scarf Set ($ 78)
Burberry Giant Icon Check Cashmere Scarf ($ 470)
Rag & bone Addison scarf in recycled wool ($ 180)
Buff Adult Reversible Fleece Headwear ($ 35)
Sweaters
The Great The Winter Fair Isle Lodge Alpaca Wool Blend Cardigan ($ 395)
Westcliff PAIGE cable-knit crew-neck sweater ($ 259)
Men’s Apartment 9 Regular Fit Colourblock Merino Wool Blend Crewneck Sweater ($ 30, originally $ 50)
Women’s Nine West Sweater Coat ($ 50.99, originally $ 68)
Under Armor Men’s Fleece Crew Top ($ 70)
Women’s Signature Cotton / Linen Ragg Jumper, Turtleneck ($ 34.99, originally $ 79)
LLBean Classic Ragg wool sweater for men, fully zipped and flannel lined ($ 99)
Hailee sweater set ($ 128)
Lila cardi ($ 78)
Boots
UGG Classic Cardy II Knit Boots ($ 149.95)
High waterproof winter boots Tivoli IV SOREL ($ 150)
Timberland Premium 6 Inch Waterproof Boot ($ 198)
UGG Classic Cuff Short Boots ($ 179.95)
Wolverine Yak Waterproof Insulated Boot ($ 140)
Bearpaw Alicia Women’s Winter Boots ($ 109.99)
Women’s Winter Boots Slope Collection Journee ($ 59.99, originally $ 99.99)
Sweatpants
Calvin Klein Performance Fleece-Lined Joggers ($ 49)
Lucky Brand Chill At Home Fleece Joggers ($ 79.50)
Lands End Sherpa-Lined Sweatpants for Men ($ 79.95)
JANSION Women’s Velor Pants Jogging Pants Velor Sweatpants ($ 19.99, originally $ 39.99)
Deago Women’s Sherpa-Lined Warm Winter Sweatpants ($ 22.99, originally $ 28.99)
SUNYUAN Women’s Fleece Lined Sweatpants Sweatpants Winter Warm Trousers ($ 14.99)
Bags
HOUSE OF WANT We Are Chic Vegan Leather Shoulder Bag ($ 88)
Rebecca Minkoff Edie Quilted Nylon Tote Bag ($ 298)
Saint Laurent Loulou medium quilted-leather cross-body bag ($ 2,850)
CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN Explorafunk studded shoulder bag for men ($ 790)
FRYE Logan Men’s Zip Messenger Bag ($ 448)
Hudson shoulder bag ($ 78)
