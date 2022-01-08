Alvin Ailey opening night gala brought us together in dance, beauty and fashion

Alvin Ailey’s opening night gala night was not just a beautiful piece of nostalgia after their return to the stage after two years, but a reminder that COVID had completely torn me from my personal sense of style. Although the invitation clearly stated “gala,” I found myself consistently second, third and fourth guessing my choices of outfits, scent, lip color, and shoes. Anyone who knows me personally can attest that casual wear is my best friend – mom jeans, an oversized tee, and a few sneakers are usually my way to go. But don’t be fooled by the clean air force; I can put a piece together in a hot second.

For some strange reason, I found myself completely out of step with the idea of ​​what fashion and style means to me. Why do I own this? Would that suit me? What was I thinking when I checked with this in my cart? These were the thoughts that swirled in my head so furiously that impostor syndrome started showing up and I even considered not attending because I didn’t think my wardrobe was high-end enough. Should I go? Do I make up an excuse? What if the lighting in my house takes my makeup off and my outline looks horrible when I get there?

I don’t know who needs to hear this, but as comfortable as your comfort zone is challenge yourself to get closer and closer to the edge each day until you’re ready to take that leap. . Yes, it also means in fashion.

After rummaging through my closet for about an hour, I opted for this black jumpsuit with a deep V. Basic, but effective. I hadn’t worn this jumpsuit since my cousin’s birthday dinner in 2018 when I was a size 5. I’m now a size 8. Make no mistake, I’m really on this love journey- my body’s own acceptance and love for all it is and isn’t, including the realism of pandemic weight gain from wine, ordering of food, and unexplained laziness. After jumping up and down, sucking a few times, and zipping the back of the set with my hanger, part one was over.

I looked at myself in the mirror and started to criticize and sabotage myself. It’s a gala, not Studio 54. If you don’t have anything better to wear, don’t go at all. Damn, honey, why keep these clothes on if you know you can’t put them on? My negative voices started to scream louder and louder, but I wouldn’t let that get in the way of the night I had always looked forward to. I decided to take a page out of Chle Bailey’s book and not give a damn. Yes, although I might have been underclothed due to the lack of variety in my wardrobe, I was going to walk in with the confidence of the best underwear millennial around. I pulled my faux locs to one side for a cascading effect, put on a new ear cuff with an old Express necklace I had from high school and Aldo’s minimalist black heels to tie the look together together. I was far from ready for a gala, but I was perfect for me.

If there was a party for black people to show up and show up on a Wednesday night in town, it would absolutely be Ailey’s gala. While I might have missed the mark, entering downtown was what I needed to see that even though I was dressed for another occasion, my siblings understood the mission. When I found my B5 spot in the orchestra, the audience was already around 85% of clients of all ages, races, genders, etc. One thing that everyone had in common was that they were all absolutely gorgeous.

As I made my way to my assigned front row seat, I hesitantly began to remove my jacket and turned my back on the audience to avoid the self-imposed judgment I created in my head. I was scared, I admit, to take the jacket off to reveal my bareback because I knew my Free 99 wardrobe shopping did not live up to the elegance of the piece. But, as more and more people walked through the doors, I noticed that everyone was at their own pace – and I loved it. A woman entered with combat boots and a yellow satin dress, while another wore a long denim dress with a face of the gods. Some wore luxurious dresses that reminded me of Disney princesses, and others wore stilettos with cocktail dresses. Everyone was at their own pace – I was officially starting to like it here.

“Is it better to look good or feel good?” I say you better feel good about yourself“said Robert Battle, artistic director of Alvin Ailey Dance Theater, during his opening speech. At that point, even though the speech had nothing to do with my negative self-talk, it was validation. that I needed.

It was no surprise that the performance was heartbreaking and evocative of emotions, especially Revelations. “Fix Me, Jesus” and “I Wanna Be Ready” still get me every time, but it was time to grab my coat and cross the street to the next place. I walked over to my assigned table – number 1 – and found myself in the front left corner of the Ziegfeld Ballroom. The night was young at 9:00 p.m. and the ballroom was filled with nothing less than fine spirits and energy. Again, hesitant to take my coat off, I decided to check it out as there would be no point in dragging a heavy pea coat inside in case I wanted to dance or mingle. With my back visible and my V-neck deep enough to reach the top of my usual abs, I slowly started to feel more confident. Not because I was getting compliments or anything of that nature, but it was because I realized that no one cared. Everyone was there to celebrate Alvin Ailey’s legacy and be able to speak the love language of physical touch again after 20 long months of ZOOM and only dressing from the waist up. The love I felt in the room was heavy and a testament to the beauty of black people and throughout the night I felt reunited with faces old and new in dance, culture and love.

During the gala I connected with Pose actor and dancer Ryan Jamaal Swain, who shared his thoughts on the impact of the night with me. Even though this was my first time attending, his kind words really made me feel like I was in the right place with the right people. “Quite simply, I love us. We really know how to turn pain into beauty. When I say that I mean we all have [gone] through our bouts of grief, anxiety and mourning this year – all of us. But it is in our minds as blacks, in the spirit of fictitious kinship, to show ourselves in spite of everything. We truly are some of the most beautiful and toughest people and I’m so happy to be a part of this community, ”Swain passionately shared of his thoughts on the Ailey Gala. As a dancer himself and a proud alumnus of Ailey, Swain praises “the legacy of excellence, service and a true flagship of the dance diaspora” throughout the years of the company’s existence, as evidenced by the magical night.

“With the caveat of staying home and being more connected to myself, I’ve found that my style has really become what I mean versus who I’m trying to please,” continued Swain explaining the change in his personal style. since the start of the pandemic. “Style is the phrase that introduces you before opening your mouth to speak and I learned so much about self-esteem, authenticity, power and form while I was in the house to deepen my knowledge. understanding of myself and the world around me that I now believe my style has matured Understanding that I can say a multitude of things in very nuanced and specific ways That’s me: sophisticated, fun and powerful.

I also had the pleasure of sharing a table with the Emmy-winning host of View, Sunny Hostin, who had a candid conversation with me about her new take on post-pandemic style and how she puts comfort first. Hostin described his styling as “much higher comfort” as opposed to his usual glamor while the whole kit and caboodle. “If I have to tie my shoes, I don’t want to wear them. Tap shoes are my new heels, ”she said jokingly but seriously.

Following my gala experience, I connected with the rehearsal director Ronni Favors on the meaning of the night at hand. Since stepping down from her role as ballet instructor at AileyCamp’s inaugural session in Kansas City in 1989 and artistic director of the camp in 1990, Favors has truly seen the evolution of Ailey II and Alvin. Ailey American Dance Theater. Although she couldn’t attend the party herself because she wanted to pay attention to the number of attendees, Favors still gave flowers to Ailey’s growth over the years and her ability to stand in the midst of the pandemic in celebration and camaraderie.

“It’s about celebrating the African-American cultural experience and making it part of the cultural conversation of our country and the world. The gala is a brilliant kickoff to this mission, this reformulation of our mission every year, ”she told me over the phone. “It’s really about bringing together a mix of people. It was a bit like that that Alvin [Ailey] lived his life – always interested in people, no matter who you were, where you came from or how much money you made. If you were earning a lot, if you were earning little it didn’t matter, but just who are you as a person, and what can be celebrated about you, your life? ”

Throughout the night, as I danced in the center of the floor – and started the electric slide, should I add – I realized that this night was not about myself, my bodily insecurities, or my outfit. It was a vibe that couldn’t be recreated or duplicated by any group of people other than the one I was with. The wine was flowing, the marching band raged and sang, and time had passed. Thank you Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater for reminding me of the importance of being united in dance, style and brotherhood in times of fear and uncertainty.