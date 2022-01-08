How to dress for winter workouts

With the cold of winter in the air, is exercise outdoors still possible? This is if you know how to dress accordingly.

As our descent into the colder months continues, the question of what to wear while venturing outside becomes paramount. Layering is the key to being outside in the cold because explained by meteorologist Brooke Brighton.

However, should we dress differently when we exercise outdoors?

New year, new you is the most common phrase heard at this time of year. Gyms are more crowded with resolutions swearing to get in shape and lose weight.

As we enter the third year of the pandemic, some choose to start their year finding solace in the outdoors.

Whether it’s running, hiking, or even walking, should what we wear in freezing weather change?

According to Fleetfeet.com, a good rule of thumb to follow when exercising outdoors is to dress for temperatures 10 to 20 degrees warmer than the thermometer because you will warm up quickly when you move around.

The more you exercise outside in the cold, the more you will get used to what your body needs in these conditions.

We generally consider it cold when the mercury drops below 50 degrees.

Fleet Feet recommends having a base layer, a mid layer and an outer layer, depending on how cold it is. The base coat is the key. You will want something that wicks moisture away from your skin. Otherwise, your sweat will keep you cool.

Your midlayer will do the best job of keeping you warm, opting for a material containing down or synthetic insulation for cold days and fleece for milder conditions. Your outer layer should be windproof, waterproof and breathable.

Downstairs, your best bet are fleece-lined tights for cold days and running pants to protect you from the wind. Some days the combination of these will work just fine, as long as the layers don’t restrict your movement.

Keep your extremities warm

Wool socks are the best for keeping little ones warm and toasty, because wool is a good thermal insulator. However, wool has a tendency to itch. Brands like Smartwool keep our feet warm and comfortable because they look more like cotton.

As for your upper limbs, running gloves or mittens will help. It is important to keep all bare skin covered.

Running gloves have evolved in recent years, some with smart fingers so you can still access your phone while wearing them. There are even glove / mitten combinations to provide warmth but allow air to enter when your hands overheat.

Most importantly, you’ll want your head and ears covered. A person can lose up to 10% of their body heat through their head, so a nice beanie and / or ear band will provide the warmth.

Don’t let Mother Nature’s cold winter keep you from enjoying the great outdoors. If you dress appropriately, you will be able to exercise outdoors in the winter throughout the season.

