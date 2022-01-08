Time:2:00 p.m.

Site:Boiling Springs, NC Paul Porter Arena

BOILING SPRINGS Winner of his last three straight games, Gardner-Webb returns home to Boiling Springs on Saturday afternoon, Jan.8, where the Runnin ‘Bulldogs face Hampton in the Big South Conference.

The opening game of the Gardner-Webb conference kicks off at 2 p.m. inside the Paul Porter Arena. To celebrate GWU Youth Day on Saturday, all kids in attendance wearing a jersey at the match will win free entry.

Live video coverage can be streamed onESPN +with Phil constantino on play by play and former Penn State Head men’s basketball coach Jerry Dunn on color commentary. Radio coverage will also be available on theRunnin ‘Bulldogs Sports Network (RBSN)with Jim “Mojo” Morrison on the call.

Saturday’s game will be the eighth all-time game between Gardner-Webb and Hampton, with GWU holding a 5-2 lead in the all-time series. The two teams split their streak to two games a year ago, with the Runnin ‘Bulldogs claiming a victory in the last contest, 80-69, on Dec.31, 2020 in Hampton.

Gardner-Webb earned an 88-63 victory in their opener in Big South on Wednesday night in Charleston Southern. D’Maurian Williams scored 20, Lance Terry added 19 and Anthony selden tied a career-high 16 points as the Runnin ‘Bulldogs shot 54.0% from the field in a 25-point Buccaneers rout to take Coach Craft to 5-4 in the Deep South’s opening games in his GWU tenure .

Hampton, on the other hand, hasn’t seen any game action since Dec. 12, a 67-54 loss to Loyola (R). Hackers have been dormant since then due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

BULLDOG CURLINGS

STRIPED BULLDOGS: The Runnin ‘Bulldogs have now had a 3-game or more winning streak for the second time this season. After winning victories against Converse (79-46), Georgia (77-60) and Charleston Southern (88-63), GWU now has a chance on Saturday to tie their streak of 4 consecutive wins. The ‘Dogs combined to beat their opponents 244-169 during the current 3-game winning streak while keeping their opponents 34.4% from shots on the field.

WIN IN MODE: Gardner-Webb’s average margin of victory in 7 games this season is 28.8 points, with the closest victory being a 12-point victory over Columbia International, a non-Division I division. As GWU beat Georgia of 17 points, the other 5 wins came from 25 points or more. The biggest margin of victory for Gardner-Webb this season: 62 points against Carver (100-38).

BIG SUCCESS SOUTH: Under Coach Craft, the Runnin ‘Bulldogs have not suffered a losing season in Big South Conference play in their full eight seasons. Craft is 82-61 (.573) in the Deep South, reaching at least 10 wins in 7 of its 8 seasons.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Zion Williams was named the Big South Conference’s men’s basketball player of the week on Monday, Jan. 3, following Gardner-Webb’s 77-60 win over Georgia. Williams tied a career-high 14 points on 7 of 12 shots, and also grabbed seven rebounds and set season records with 3 steals and 1 block in 34 minutes of action, a team high.

DEFENSE WINS CHAMPIONSHIPS: In 14 games, Gardner-Webb kept his opponents at a field goal percentage of 39.2%, the highest score in the Deep South and the 46th best average in the country. GWU have kept their opponents below 40.0% in shots in 4 of the last 5 games and 9 times in total this season. Additionally, 2 of these cases of opponents shooting over 40.0% occurred against nationally ranked opponents in Arkansas No.16 (0.471) and No.7 Duke (0.571).

DEFEND THE PERIMETER: GWU currently ranks 12e in the country as a percentage of the opponent to 3 points to 27.1%. Outside of his 2 games against nationally ranked opponents, Gardner-Webb has been excellent at perimeter defense this season. In 12 non-ranked games, GWU limited their opponents to just 23.6% (66 of 280) shots from deep. GWU’s opponents have gone just 27 for 116 (23.3%) on trebles in the last 5 games combined.

BLOCK PARTY: Gardner-Webb’s 77 total blocks this season are 17e most in Division I, while his 5.5 BPG GPA ranks 22sd in the nation. Ludovic Dufeal leads the way with an average of 2.1 BPG, followed by Kareem reid (1.9 BPG) and Anthony selden (1.3 BPG).

DOUBLE DIGIT OF MAURIAN: D’Maurian Williams continues to do so on offense for GWU. The 2nd year goaltender has finished 10 times in double digits this season, including 5 of the last 6 games. He finished with more than 20 points in 4 games, the 4e-Most players in the Deep South only follow John-Michael Wright (HPU 7), Rayshon Harrison (Presbyterian 5) and DJ Burns (Winthrop 5). The Phoenix, Arizona native currently leads the Runnin ‘Bulldogs with an average of 14.6 PPG.

CITY CENTER OF MAURIAN: A lot of D’Maurian Williams’ offensive success this season has come a long way. Williams has gone 15 for 28 from distance in the last 4 games (53.6%) and is currently 4e the Great South in 3P% at 38.0%. Additionally, Williams has scored 2 or more at 3 points in 10 of 14 games this season and has scored 3 or more in 8 of 14 games.

BROS SHORT BACK: The duo of D’Maurian Williams and Lancy Terry has been one of the best 1-2 offensive shots in the Deep South this season. Williams (14.6 PPG) and Terry (13.9 PPG) rank 5e and 6e in the Great South in terms of score, respectively, because Gardner-Webb is the only school in the Great South to present two players in the top 6 in terms of score. Only 4 Big South teams (High Point, Winthrop, Presbyterian and Hampton) have a single player on average more PPGs than Williams and Terry.

DIMES DUFEAL: Although not a major scorer (13 points on 13 shots in the last 3 games), Ludovic Dufeal has always had a major impact on offense, accumulating 13 assists during the 3-game winning streak. Dufeal, who has averaged 0.75 APG for his career, tied a career-high with 5 assists against Converse on December 19 before setting a new career high with 6 assists in the final game on December 29. against Georgia. This season, Dufeal has averaged 2.3 APG in 9 games since returning from injury and already has 21 assists after not registering more than 21 in the previous season (21 in total as a junior, 20 in second year, 3 in first year).

MORE LUDOVIC: Ludovic Dufeal has also smashed the boards lately, grabbing double-digit rebounds in 3 of the last 5 games. He set a new career high with 15 boards at VMI and is currently averaging 6.7 boards overall this season after averaging 4.4 last season and 5.2 in his sophomore year. His 15 rebound performance was also the highest by a GWU player since Tyrell Nelson caught 16 boards on Jan.6, 2016.

MASTER OF EFFICIENCY: Kareem reid , who has finished perfect on the field in 4 games this season, is 10th in NCAA Division I with a 63.6% FG% (70 of 110). He remains GWU’s 3rd top scorer at just 11.6 PPG behind D’Maurian Williams (14.6 PPG) and Lance Terry (13.9 PPG). Reid, who started the season with a career-high 13 points in a game, has already eclipsed that total in 5 games this season while finishing 7 times in double digits.

THE KING OF GWU BLOCKS: With 3 blocks against Converse on December 19, senior Ludovic Dufeal became Gardner-Webb’s all-time career block leader with 145 (Division I era) eclipsing Simon Conn’s previous record of 144 (02′-03 to ’05 -’06).

DESCEND THE BULLDOGS (UGA): Gardner-Webb upset Georgia in their last outing, a 17-point victory over the Bulldogs on Dec. 29 in Athens. GWU led for everything but 1:24 of play early in the first half, and it took only 7:17 for the Runnin ‘Bulldogs to open a double-digit lead. Zion Williams , Lance Terry and Jordan Sears all finished with 14 points on a 15-31 combined shot, Ludovic Dufeal has 11 rebounds and six assists, a career-high, and Georgia has never been less than 7 points.

A VICTORY LIKE ANY OTHER: The 17-point margin of victory over Georgia was the biggest ever for Gardner-Webb over a 5-power opponent. Before that, the biggest margin of victory stood at 16 points when GWU beat # 20 Kentucky, 84-66, November 7, 2007.

POWER 5 WIN: The victory over Georgia was Gardner-Webb’s first on a Power 5 schedule since defeating Wake Forest (12/29/18) exactly 3 years so far. It was the 13e Power 5 victory in team history and the sixth for Coach Craft in his 9-year tenure at the helm.

SEC TERRITORY: GWU’s victory in Athens was their second all-time victory over an SEC opponent. The other victory came on November 7, 2007, a 16-point victory over # 20 Kentucky, 84-66.

LOCK D: GWU kept Converse at 27.0% shooting percentage, the lowest shooting percentage of any opponent since Brevard shot 18.0% against the ‘Dogs on December 19, 2018, almost 3 full years ago.

THREE FOR ALL: The ‘Dogs knocked down 16 3 points on December 19 against Converse, the most in a contest since February 10, 2020 against High Point.

CLUB 100 BLOCKS: With 4 blocks against North Carolina Central on November 29, Kareem reid became the sixth Runnin ‘Bulldog to eclipse career 100 blocks since Gardner-Webb’s transition to Division I in 2002-03. Reid also became the 46th player in Big South Conference history to eclipse career 100 blocks.

100 WINS: Coach Craft is the third manager in Gardner-Webb history to achieve 100 career wins in six seasons. The Tallahassee, Florida native joined Hall of Fame Eddie Holbrook (141) and Jim Wiles (103) on this list on January 19, 2019. Craft currently ranks third in career wins at GWU, behind Holbrook. (212) and Rick Scruggs. (199).