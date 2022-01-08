How to dress for winter training

Is it still possible to exercise outside in the cold of winter? This is if you know how to dress accordingly.

What would you like to know Don’t give up on your external exercise goals

Layer properly to keep warm

Up to 10% of your body heat comes from your head

As the descent into the colder months continues, the question of what to wear on an outdoor adventure becomes more prevalent. As meteorologist Brooke Brighton explained, layering is the key to getting out in cold weather.

But do we need to dress differently when we exercise outdoors?

“New year, new you” is the most common phrase heard at this time of year. Jim is more crowded with solvers who swear to stay in shape and lose weight.

In the third year of the pandemic, some choose to start the year by finding solace outside.

(The Associated Press Photo / Kathy Willence)

Do I need to change what I’m wearing in cold weather, whether it’s running, hiking or walking?

According to Fleetfeet.com, a good rule of thumb to follow when exercising outside is to dress 10 to 20 degrees warmer than your thermometer, as it heats up as soon as you move.

The more you exercise outside in the cold, the more you will get used to what your body needs in these conditions.

When the mercury drops below 50 degrees Celsius, it is generally considered cold weather.

Fleet Feet recommends using a base layer, mid layer and outer layer, depending on how cold it is. The base coat is important. To get the moisture out of your skin, you need something that wicks away sweat. Otherwise, your sweat will keep you cool.

The mid-layer is ideal for keeping your body warm by choosing down or synthetic insulation in cold weather and materials containing fleece in milder weather. The outer layer should be windproof, waterproof and breathable.

At the bottom are fleece-lined tights for cold weather and running pants for wind protection. There are days when these suits work, as long as the layers don’t restrict movement.

Keep your limbs warm

Wool is a great thermal insulator, so woolen socks are great for keeping these toys warm and warm. However, wool has a tendency to itch. Brands like Smartwool look like cotton, so you can keep your feet warm and comfortable.

For the upper limbs, running gloves and mittens can help. It is important to cover all of the bare skin.

Running gloves have evolved in recent years, some with smart fingers, so you can access your smartphone while wearing it. There are even glove / mitt combos that provide warmth but let air in when hands overheat.

Most importantly, you need to cover your head and ears. A nice beanie or headband provides warmth, as a person can lose up to 10% of their body temperature through their head.

Don’t let Mother Nature’s cold put you off enjoying the great outdoors. With proper clothing, you can enjoy exercise outside of winter all year round.

