Myleene Klass turns heads in a blue leopard print dress and gold boots leaving Global Radio studios

She is known to attract attention on the way to and from work.

And Friday morning was no exception as Myleene Klass, 43, looked as stylish as ever when she returned home from her show at Global Radio Studios in London.

After her Smooth FM show, the singer looked flawless as she walked downtown in a leopard-print blue dress and gold boots after returning to work from her idyllic party getaway to the Maldives.

Completed with a black leather jacket, she also paired the stunning number with a gold chain shoulder bag, which she matched with her stylish jewelry.

Mum-of-three’s walnut braids were worn in a side parting with soft waves and she adorned her neck with a trio of dainty gold necklaces.

Framing her face, the former band member Hear’Say donned oversized dark shades.

Myleene shares daughters Ava, 13, and Hero, nine, with ex-husband Graham Quinn, while she has son Apollo, two, with fiance Simon Motson, 46.

Her workday comes after she flaunted her jaw-dropping figure in a golden bikini as she posed a storm on a Maldivian beach while on vacation.

The TV personality also showed off his physique while enjoying a dip in the sea with his son Apollo.

Myleene took to Instagram to share adorable snaps of herself sunbathing with her boyfriend in the middle of their festive family getaway.