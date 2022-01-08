Fashion
Myleene Klass turns heads in a blue leopard print dress and gold boots leaving Global Radio studios
Myleene Klass impresses in a leopard print blue dress with funky gold boots as she shows off her tan leaving work … after an idyllic Maldives getaway
She is known to attract attention on the way to and from work.
And Friday morning was no exception as Myleene Klass, 43, looked as stylish as ever when she returned home from her show at Global Radio Studios in London.
After her Smooth FM show, the singer looked flawless as she walked downtown in a leopard-print blue dress and gold boots after returning to work from her idyllic party getaway to the Maldives.
Wow! 43-year-old Myleene Klass looked more stylish than ever on her way home from her show at Global Radio Studios in London on Friday morning
Completed with a black leather jacket, she also paired the stunning number with a gold chain shoulder bag, which she matched with her stylish jewelry.
Mum-of-three’s walnut braids were worn in a side parting with soft waves and she adorned her neck with a trio of dainty gold necklaces.
Framing her face, the former band member Hear’Say donned oversized dark shades.
Myleene shares daughters Ava, 13, and Hero, nine, with ex-husband Graham Quinn, while she has son Apollo, two, with fiance Simon Motson, 46.
Wow: After her show Smooth FM, the singer looked flawless as she walked downtown in a leopard-print blue dress and gold boots
Stunning: With a black leather jacket, the sheer number made onlookers stop and point fingers at the brunette beauty
Sleek: Her walnut braids were worn in a side parting with soft waves and she adorned her neck with a trio of dainty gold necklaces
Belle: she also opted for super glam accessories
Her workday comes after she flaunted her jaw-dropping figure in a golden bikini as she posed a storm on a Maldivian beach while on vacation.
The TV personality also showed off his physique while enjoying a dip in the sea with his son Apollo.
Myleene took to Instagram to share adorable snaps of herself sunbathing with her boyfriend in the middle of their festive family getaway.
If you got it: Her workday comes after she flaunted her breathtaking figure in a gold bikini as she posed a storm on a beach in the Maldives while on vacation
