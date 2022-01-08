Three white men sentenced to life in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery





Three white men who hunted down and killed an innocent 25-year-old black man in Georgia were sentenced to life in prison.

A judge ruled out any possibility of parole for the father and son who armed themselves and launched the murderous pursuit of Ahmaud Arbery.

Greg and Travis McMichael seized guns and pursued Mr. Arbery in a van after spotting him running around their neighborhood outside the port city of Brunswick. Greg McMichael will never be released (Stephen B. Morton / AP) Neighbor William Roddie Bryan joined the chase and recorded a cellphone video of Travis McMichael blowing up Mr. Arbery with a shotgun. In November, a jury convicted the three accused of murder, aggravated assault, forcible confinement and attempted forcible confinement. Murder carries a mandatory life sentence under Georgian law. The trial judge ordered the two McMichaels to serve a life sentence without parole. Bryan was given a chance at parole but must first serve at least 30 years in prison. Ahmaud Arbery’s father Marcus Arbery leaves the podium after making a victim impact statement (Stephen B. Morton / AP) The February 23, 2020 murder became part of a larger national calculation of racial injustice when the video was posted online two months later. Mr Arberys’ family asked a judge on Friday not to show any leniency in sentencing the three men. During the sentencing hearing, Mr. Arberys’ sister recalled her brother’s humor, describing him as a positive thinker with a great personality. She told the judge that her brother had dark skin that glistened in the sun, thick curly hair and an athletic build, factors that made him a target for men chasing him. These are the qualities that led these men to assume that Ahmaud was a dangerous criminal and pursue them with guns. To me, those qualities reflected a vibrant and energetic young man who looked like me and the people I loved, said Jasmine Arbery. In a sentencing hearing on Friday, Judge Timothy Walmsley paused for a minute to try to illustrate how long #AhmaudArbery spent fleeing the three men convicted of his murder. @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/E4SCHPrM4t – Law and Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) January 7, 2022 Mr Arbery’s mother asked for the maximum sentence, saying she had suffered intense personal loss made worse by a trial where the men’s defense was that Mr Arbery made bad choices which led to his death. It was not a case of mistaken identity or mistaken fact. They chose to target my son because they didn’t want him in their community. They chose to treat him differently from other people who frequently visit their community, said Wanda Cooper-Jones. And when they couldn’t scare or intimidate him enough, they killed him. Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski asked the judge for life without parole for Travis and Greg McMichael and the possibility of parole for Bryan. But she said everyone deserved the mandatory life sentence for showing no empathy for the trapped and terrified Ahmaud Arbery. Claiming that the McMichaels still believed they had done nothing wrong, Ms Dunikoski revealed on Friday that Greg McMichael gave Bryans video of the shooting on his cell phone to a lawyer, who leaked it. He believed it would exonerate him, the prosecutor said. For Travis McMichael, 35, the possibility of parole could mean the hope of release from prison in his 60s, said Robert Rubin, one of his defense attorneys. He argued that Travis McMichael only opened fire after Mr. Arbery attacked him and grabbed the gun. But Mr. Rubin also admitted that his clients’ decisions to arm themselves and prosecute Mr. Arbery were reckless and thoughtless. They are not proof of a soul so blackened that it deserves to spend the rest of her life in prison, Mr Rubin said. It was not a planned murder. It was a gun fight that led to Mr. Arberys’ death. Greg McMichael recently turned 66 and Bryan is 52, which increases the chances that they will spend the rest of their lives in prison even if they have a chance at parole.

