My Dress-Up Darling – The Winter 2022 Preview Guide

What is that?

Traumatized by a childhood incident with a friend who took offense at his love of traditional dolls, Wakana Goj, a hopeful doll craftsman, spends his days alone, finding solace in the reception room of his high school. For Wakana, people like the beautiful Marin Kitagawa, a hip girl who is always surrounded by a crowd of friends, is practically an alien from another world. But when the cheerful Marin – never the type to be shy – spots Wakana sewing one day after school, she barges in in an effort to drag her quiet classmate into her secret hobby: cosplay .

My darling in disguise is based on Shinichi fukuda the manga and the streams on Funimation the Saturday.

How did the first episode go?



Nicolas duprée



Evaluation:







There are many ways to approach an opposite-style romantic comedy, but the most important part is that you need to establish a solid, relevant reason for your Doom Crushers to fall in love with each other. It sounds obvious, but you would be surprised at how many romances that are animated or that never manage to answer this particular question. Fortunately, My darling in disguise spends pretty much his entire first episode building that dynamic, immersing us in the open space of male leader Gojo as he unexpectedly stumbles into the life of the stylish and popular Marin. We haven’t gotten that much from Marin’s point of view yet, but with her outspoken personality, we still have a good idea of ​​what she’s doing, which makes a solid first impression on both of them.

The key is that the two are likable in different ways. Gojo is a shy, goofy mess who internalized a lot of bad vibes around his personal passion, convincing himself that being open about his hobby of making Hina dolls would make his peers consider him a nutcase. Marin, as you might expect, is the exact opposite, she talks candidly about her love for anime and fashion even when her other friends don’t quite get it, and has no patience for guys trying to figure it out. deny it by making fun of what interests him. on. They’re both really endearing personalities, and once they’re together it makes for great comedy alongside all the blushing and crushed scenes. Although these scenes are super cute, and I already love the dynamic they have of supporting and affirming each other’s passions, regardless of what others might think.

What really puts the premiere above is the production. The entire episode is packed with expressive and fluid character animations that communicate as much (or more) about the characters as they do about their dialogue. A single photo of Marin and Gojo’s hands contains more detail and emotion about the characters than many of the other firsts I’ve seen combined. Married to ambitious camera work and driven direction, you have a gorgeous top-down premiere that does everything in its power to sell you its relationships with the characters. There is a trait of fan service also, while it’s mostly playful rather than voyeuristic, and frankly, partial nudity is to be expected on a show devoted to clothing. Gojo could probably expand on the professionalism we’ve seen in Smile on the track , but nothing in this episode was actively uncomfortable.

Overall this is by far the strongest debut of the season so far. It’s bright, vibrant, and has already laid a great foundation for its core couple. the cosplay / seam angle is an interesting wrinkle to add to all the dynamics, and I can’t wait to see more. It is certainly to be continued.



James beckett



Evaluation:







Please feel free to consider that extra half point on my score for this preview of an excitement bonus “; this winter has been pretty disappointing when it comes to new anime, and it’s possible that a tiny bit of my hype ends My darling in disguise is rooted in finally having something that really impresses me. Make no mistake, however: this anime rules. Anyone looking for a sweet, well-written and horny teen romantic comedy, but not too horny, look no further. My darling in disguise is there to serve.

What really makes this premiere work so well (apart from the beautiful production of CloverWorks ) are the characters. Wakana is an admittedly strange but passionate young man who just wants to master the art of making traditional hina dolls, and he has spent his life mastering the family craft at the expense of a more typical teenage experience, especially in the department of making friends. It’s written realistically and eminently sympathetic, and its obsessive awkwardness pairs perfectly with the bouncy, expressive energy that Marin provides.

Marin may veer into Manic Pixie Dream Girl territory a bit, “but what keeps her from feeling like a completely contrived archetype is the way she possesses an equally wacky and obsessive love for her. cosplay hobby, except that she’s good, she just isn’t very good at it. Obviously, that makes her and Wakana an even cuter pair, but I also sympathize a bit with how Marin is hyper-fixated on a hobby without having the skills and experience to actually do it. this hobby. This is one of the hallmarks of a lifetime of ADHD experience there.

So, yes, I’m completely down to earth for this show. My darling in disguise is sweet, sexy, pleasing to the eye and Shya Ishige offers one of the funniest line reads I’ve heard in a long time, so it looks like comedy is in good shape as well. I beg you, CloverWorks : Please, please don’t drop the ball on this one.



Rebecca silverman



Evaluation:







Maybe I’m rating this too high due to the double factor of really loving the source manga and it’s the best thing I’ve seen so far this season which made me feel a bit dizzy. But mostly what I liked about this episode were the characters. Marin and Wakana are interesting people with their own motivations and personalities rather than cardboard cutouts masquerading as characters, and with a cast as small as this story, that’s important. Marin and Wakana may live in different layers of the layered world that high school is, but they’re also not as far apart as Wakana thinks they are, which we are starting to see in their interactions with each other.

A big part of Wakana’s problem is that he has baggage, namely a child with an unhealthy fixation on sex toys. The children made fun of him because he liked the Hina dolls (traditional dolls used on Girls’ Day) that his grandfather made. Basically he thinks it makes him too weird for others, and so Marin’s utter lack of judgment is incredible to him, mainly because he never thought anyone could be like that. We can see that his whole group of friends is welcoming. They don’t judge her for rambling on her favorite otaku hobby, but somehow Wakana doesn’t make the connection until he interacts with her directly and she’s interested in what he can do. And there’s just something about her that seems to put people at ease, we see Wakana go from tripping over her words to being able to naturally converse with her the minute she taps into her knowledge base. Most of the time, he’s criticizing her sewing skills, but she still made him feel safe enough around her to do so, at least in part by showing him the character she’s trying to create. cosplay and fully admit what she likes.