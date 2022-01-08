India’s first game Mayank Agarwal among three nominees for ICC Male Player of the Month





Dubai: India’s first match, Mayank Agarwal, was nominated for the ICC Player of the Month award for December on Saturday after his outstanding performance in the Test Series against New Zealand and South Africa. Besides Agarwal, New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel and Australian race leader Mitchell Starc were also shortlisted for the award. With regular openers Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and KL Rahul all missing games at some point last month, Agarwal grabbed the opportunity with both hands against New Zealand and South Africa. In two matches, he scored 276 points at an average of 69.00, including two fifty-one century. Agarwal was the architect of victory in Mumbai against New Zealand with a game-winning performance of 150 and 62 in both sets. He also played a pivotal role in India to smash the Centurion hoodoo for the very first time. Beating in cloudy conditions first, KL Rahul and Agarwal established the platform with a brilliant opening partnership of 117. During the stand he was tested by Proteas’ fiery attack but came out brilliant with a gloss 60. India posted 327 in the opening heats which ultimately turned out to be the difference between the two teams. The name of India-born kiwi spinner Ajaz Patel was immortalized in cricket history in December, when he won 10 wickets in a single round against India, becoming the third Test player to achieve the feat after. Jim Laker and Anil Kumble. The left-arm spinner only played one test during the month, where he picked up 14 wickets at an average of 16.07. He picked up all 10 wickets in the opening innings but was disappointed by the Kiwi hitters who were regrouped for 62. In the second round, he picked up four wickets, including that of Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara. He finished with numbers 14/225, the best bowling numbers in a test match in 2021. Starc also had stellar performances with both the bat and the ball in hand as Australia retained the Ashes with two games to go. In three games last month, he picked up 14 wickets at an average of 19.64 and was more than practical with the bat, scoring 117 points at an average of 58.50. He set the tone for the entire series by dismissing Rory Burns with the first ball of the first Test. At batting, he kept Travis Head company with 35 innings and added crucial 85 points for the eighth wicket. In the second test in Adelaide, Starc broke six wickets and scored 58. This included a brilliant four wicket run in the opening innings which helped reduce England to 236, giving Australia a massive 237 lead. points. In Boxing Day’s test, Starc picked two crucial wickets in the opening rounds, including England captain Joe Root’s. His 24 unrestricted innings helped Australia take an 82-point lead, which was enough as England regrouped for 68. He picked up three wickets in the second inning as the Australia won by a set to keep the ballot box. Read all the latest news, latest trends, cricket news, Bollywood news,

