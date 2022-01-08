A melting pot of fashion influences – Post Bulletin

Some might say fashion and business acumen is in the family as Maxwell Haydon, Rochester resident and business owner, follows in the footsteps of his parents, local entrepreneurs who featured in this column in 2003 .

In college in 2018, Max started “Mauxvelli” with a good friend.

Maxwell Haydon’s parents were each featured in previous “Your Style” columns. Contributed

We had pop-up shopping events featuring the latest streetwear and vintage clothing in the living room of our Winona rental home. Eventually we started to produce our own clothing line with an emphasis on simple design and maximum clothing quality at the right price.

Mauxvelli is now part of the new Treedome retail space in downtown Rochester on Broadway Avenue, introducing what Max presents as a unique fashion genre.

We have a variety of vintage and streetwear clothing, sneakers, accessories and more. Coupled with a wide range of vinyl records, local music, and design work, I think this space is something special in Rochester.

Six words to describe your style.

Every day is a little different.

What current trends are you particularly fond of?

I love how today’s style is such a melting pot of different influences in fashion. You’ve got the 90s grunge and punk mixed in with the 80s poppy primaries and the flowy 70s hippie style. It’s funny how far high-end luxury has fallen; a brand new, spotlessly clean jacket has no history, but a faded and wheeled jacket does.

Let’s talk about tattoos.

I’ve been working on some sort of sleeve since 2016. The first tattoo I received was the topographic map of the lake where my family grew up, with a star placed over our little bay. I take a lot of inspiration from being outside in the elements, and the rest of my half sleeve represents that with a lake scene and a canoe. I also have a tattoo of the original Mauxvelli logo on my leg.

The most “daring” thing you have donned when it comes to styling?

I don’t know if I would go so far as to say dare. I try to be versatile and constantly try new things in my wardrobe. I own a lot of roses and pastels. I try to mix up my wardrobe a lot and play with different complementary textures and colors.

Best used find?

A Broadway ballet tee that is very modest, but really cool. Also, an Arcteryx Gore-Tex jacket that I don’t think I’ll ever part with. It’s ridiculously warm and has great waterproofing for when I’m a jerk and want to go trout fishing in the colder parts of winter.

Favorite purchase ever made and why?

I’ve been fortunate enough to purchase some Nike Dunks Off-White for retail, and if you know anything about the Off-White x Nike collaborations, you know it’s a tough feat.

Maxwell Haydon on Thursday December 30, 2021 in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Sentimental objects?

My mom gave me a gold necklace in high school that I don’t think I really took off, and I have a gold anniversary ring from when my late grandfather Burke worked in the leather tannery for Red Wing Boots.

Items in your wardrobe that are truly unique to you?

I have a couple of Mauxvelli samples that are 1/1, my one of a kind BREXX jeans which are super cool, and I have an all wool sweater which I know was probably hand knitted by the someone’s grandmother in the 1970s.

Go to local stores?

Janky Gear for technical clothing and outdoor gear, Danielle Consignment for luxury splurges, Treasures Under Sugar Loaf in Winona for weird novelties, and local savers and Goodwill for vintage finds.

Fill in the blank: I feel better when I am _____.

Out. The clothes were made to protect us from the elements, getting out and using them.

Farewell advice / thoughts?

Be yourself! Fashion is always changing, don’t feel the need to be on top of the next trend. Wear what you like and what you feel most comfortable in. And respect your elders, they probably have some cool pieces of their own and I love the nostalgia for someone saying, I had this T-shirt in high school!

Maxwell Haydon on Thursday December 30, 2021 in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

