Penn State Men’s Basketball Late Rally Fails to Lose to No.3 Purdue | Penn State Men’s Basketball News

Penn State entered the Bryce Jordan Center on Saturday in an attempt to pull off one of the season’s upsets against No.3 Purdue.

The Nittany Lions looked set to take the win in front of their home fans, but the blue and white fell to Boilermakers 74-67.

After Purdue took the early lead, Penn State took the lead for the first time with about 14 minutes left in the half.

The teams traded points 9-0 as the Nittany Lions took a seven-point lead with nine minutes before the break, but the Boilermakers’ response never allowed the Blues and Whites to hold a more than a point lead. the rest of the half-time.

Purdue eclipsed his first double-digit lead about two minutes into the second half, but the Nittany Lions recovered to four points halfway through the half.

Although he briefly led in the lead in the middle of an impressive stretch for both teams beyond the arc, Penn State couldn’t come out on top as Purdue froze the game late from the strip. charity.

Purdues second half turnaround

The Boilermakers struggled to establish their biggest offensive threats in the opening 20 minutes.

Top scorer Jaden Ivey didn’t find his first basket of the game until the dying minutes of the first half and striker Zach Edey spent a lot of time on the bench due to foul issues.

Despite a slow first half, Purdue found rhythm on the attacking side to open the second half, pushing their lead to double digits around three minutes into the half.

Purdues leading Zach Edey struggled early in the first half, so his serves were limited for the duration of the game.

But super-sub Trevion Williams won the attack in Boilermakers court, finishing with 21 points, a high for the team.

Pickett leads the blue and white offensive

On a day when two of his top three scorers scored just three field goals, Jalen Pickett took on the offensive charge of the Blues and Whites.

The senior completed a double-double, leading Penn State with 21 points and 10 assists when Seth Lundy and Sam Sessoms had offensive playoffs.

Lundy was held scoreless until he made two free throws midway through the second half, and the junior was hitch-less until he drained a triple to cut Penn States’ deficit to six points with less than nine minutes left in the game.

Sessoms missed both of his shooting attempts against the Boilermakers, averaging 12.4 points per game heading into Saturday’s game while Lundy is averaging a high of 14.8 points per game.

But Pickett kept the Nittany Lions in the game for its entirety against the nation’s No.3 team.

3-point late barrage

Purdue and Penn State averaged 10 and 8.3 3-pointers heading into the game at Happy Valley.

The teams completed a total of five triples in Penn States’ opening 20 minutes. Penn States’ only 3-point first-half score came from Jalen Pickett, one of two for him against the Boilermakers.

But enemies from the Big Ten turned the heat up on the back of the stretch inside Bryce Jordan Center, making a total of nine 3-pointers over an eight-minute span in the final 10 minutes of the game.

Six different players scored 3 points for the Nittany Lions in the second half, led by two from Seth Lundy.

Mason Gillis and Sasha Stefanovic each had three triples for the Boilermakers.

The plethora of 3 points contributed to a total of eight leader changes throughout the competition.

