Notre Dame 4, Penn State 2: Penn State falls behind in Game 1 controversially





Penn State hockey entered its clash with No.13 Notre Dame with high hopes. It was time to start winning. The Nittany Lions and the Fighting Irish both played very close and exciting games. Tonight was no different, but unfortunately Penn State fell short. Penn State got off to a quick start, hitting five shots in the first two minutes of the opening period. After those two minutes, the Fighting Irish began to play their structured style of hockey. It might sound boring, but it works. This made it difficult for Penn State to get any quality chances over Notre Dame goalie Ryan Bischel. The Fighting Irish protected the passing lanes and shooting lanes of the Nittany Lion which turned the first period into a slugfest. The Blues & Whites were starved of Danny Dzhaniyev and Ryan Kirwan, both serving as healthy zeros, while Kenny Johnson was serving a one-game suspension. Penn State was outdone 14-9, but Oskar Autio kept the fort going, stopping Notre Dame’s 14 shots. PUBLISH. AT. PUBLISH.@Oautio #We are #HockeyValley pic.twitter.com/lg2VVTIWvC Penn State Men’s Hockey (@PennStateMHKY) January 8, 2022 The second period started off very badly for Penn State. Notre Dame’s top scorer Max Ellis opened the scoring with a 3-2 break. Three minutes later, Grant Silianoff scored from a man’s advantage to increase the lead to two. It was the second goal of the game which came just ahead of Autio. However, Penn State managed to cut the lead in half with a long-range shot from Adam Pilawicz. It was Pilawicz’s second goal in as many games. It’s a P-BOMB !! pic.twitter.com/3tmbnCn4GX Penn State Men’s Hockey (@PennStateMHKY) January 8, 2022 Notre Dame outscored opponents 27-8 in the only second period going into this game. Penn State started showing a bit of life late in the middle frame, putting more punches on Bischel. With just 40 seconds to go, Tyler Paquette shot a short end to tie the score at two. All related #HockeyValley! CC : @PennStateMHKY pic.twitter.com/gA2U2tfQ5d Penn State on BTN (@PennStateOnBTN) January 8, 2022 The third period was even more chaotic. Penn State had the majority of the momentum, but both teams were playing well defensively. However, with seven minutes remaining in the third period, Landon Slaggart gave the Fighting Irish the lead after the puck appeared to go out of play. The referees didn’t blow the game up, which sealed the deal afterward. that Ellis scored an empty goal, giving Notre Dame a 4-2 victory. The controversial game frustrated fans and players alike, but Notre Dame played until the whistle blew. “You are taught from an early age to play the whistle and we didn’t,” said Pilawicz. “And [Notre Dame]did it and it ended up at the back of our net. We must therefore continue. And make sure that doesn’t happen. ” Despite the loss, Guy Gadowsky felt the Nittany Lions played a solid game. “We did a lot well today against a very good team, a very good defensive team. And it didn’t really work, Gadowsky said. Take away food :

Auto keeping Penn State alive. The senior goalie was the reason the first period was scoreless.

The senior goalie was the reason the first period was scoreless. Pilawicz stays warm.The fifth-year senior has been playing some great hockey lately. He now has goals in consecutive games. “I really haven’t changed anything. I’m just trying to keep doing what I can do and then shoot the puck, ”said Pilawicz. “Fortunately, I got my shots and it worked.” Play with speed through the neutral zone.Penn State was able to get into the offensive zone cleanly because they skated the puck quickly on the ice, rather than throwing a long pass that is normally recovered. Penn State drops to 12-9-0 overall and 3-7-0 in the Big Ten. The Nittany Lions were 0-3 on the power play and 1-2 on the penalty kill, despite a total of 40 shots on the night. They will try to respond with a victory on Saturday at 5 p.m.

