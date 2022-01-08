Frankie Bridge hypnotizes in silky bodycon dress on romantic date with hubby Wayne



















Jenni McKnight

Loose Women’s Frankie Bridge looked stunning in a bodycon silky dress for a romantic late-night pic with hubby Wayne Bridge

Frankie Bridge made sure to spend some one-on-one time with her husband Wayne during their family vacation in the Maldives on Friday. MORE: Frankie Bridge Stuns In Pink Bikini As She Continues Family Vacation In Maldives the I am a celebrity The star looked stunning in a silky white dress as she cuddled her other half for a late night pic by the sea. Frankie’s stunning dress hugged her toned figure and she looked perfect as she wrapped his arm around Wayne’s waist. the Cowardly Women The star beamed with beauty in her makeup-free appearance and wore her tanned hair in natural waves. Loading the player … WATCH: Frankie Bridge and husband Wayne train while on vacation in Maldives Joking that Wayne had spent too much time in the sun because of his sunburnt face, Frankie captioned the photo, “The night we remembered taking a picture together… and @ waynebridge03…” had a factor of 50 all over. the day ! ” [crying with laughter emoji] #husband #wife #spf. “ Fans loved the preview of the couple’s romantic night, with one responding to the post: “Beautiful couple.” A second said: “You are both beautiful! MORE: Frankie Bridge Stuns In Beachwear – But Son Carter Isn’t Impressed SEE: Frankie Bridge lights up Instagram with the cutest glitter dress Others fell in love with Frankie’s dress, with many questioning her about where they can find it on their own and calling it “sartorial goals” and “gorgeous.” Frankie looked gorgeous in her silky dress Fans may be out of luck, as the former singer revealed in a recent video that she made a conscious effort to pack old clothes instead of buying something new for her vacation. “I am very aware that there are a lot of things in my wardrobe that I have had that I haven’t worn,” she explained. “So I made a conscious effort not to bring anything new with me and to make sure I was wearing things that I don’t normally wear.” The couple celebrated New Years in the Maldives with their sons Frankie and Wayne flew to the Maldives with their children after Christmas and revealed in a post before New Years Eve that the vacation was a last-minute decision. She has since documented their exotic travels by sharing numerous photos with loved ones on social media before the family returned home to the UK on Saturday. Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.

