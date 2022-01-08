



Newcomers shine for Michigan men at Wolverine Invite

Site: Ann Arbor, Michigan (UM Indoor Track Building)

Event: Wolverine Invitation

Next Unified Messaging Event: Saturday January 15 – host, Simmons-Harvey Invitational (UM Indoor Track Building), TBD Full results (PDF) ANN ARBOR, me. – The newcomers made their mark from the start for the University of Michigan men’s track team as it opened its 2022 indoor season on Saturday January 8 as it hosted the Wolverine Invitational at UM Indoor Track Building. Michigan was particularly strong in the middle distance events, fueled by the historic early performances of Miles brown and Henri johnson at 600 and 800 meters, respectively, in efforts that will likely place them in the top 25 nationally by the time all of the weekend’s results are known. Brown came from behind to win the 600 meters in the final lap, taking the win in 1: 18.82 to eclipse the previous competition record of 0.04 seconds. Time propelled him to No.7 in school history after just one meeting, and it was the second fastest ever by a Michigan freshman. It also ranks second in the conference. Johnson excelled in what was essentially a solo effort other than a leader, clocking 1: 51.24 to break the existing competition record for two seconds. Only four freshmen in the program’s history have run faster than England’s Johnson, including Olympians Nate Brannen, Nick Willis and the current athletics / cross-country director Kevin sullivan . Michigan had strong performances on the field in a pair of finalists from Bera Ajala long jump and transfer Aiden felty in the shot put. Again to make her debut in her indoor triple jump event for Michigan, Ajala jumped 7.07m (23ft, 2.25in), while Felty reached 16.77m (55-0.25 ) during his debut with Wolverine. Especially on the track, twins Anthony hancock and Michael hancock were second and third in the mile, finishing just ahead of former high school coach Zach Ornelas, himself a UM alumnus, in fourth. Michigan full results by event q = qualified for the final 60 meter dash Final

3. Jacob Koerner / 6.98

-. Ryan mccloskey / DQ 600 meter run Final

1. Miles brown / 1: 18.82 (meeting record)

3. Thomas shilgalis / 1: 20.16 [New PR] 4. Laurent Gilliam / 1: 21.76

seven. Leo Gabaron / 1: 27.36 800 meters race Final

1. Henri johnson / 1: 51.24 (Match record) Mile Final

2. Anthony hancock / 4: 12.49 [New PR] 3. Michael hancock / 4: 14.01

5. Jack Spamer / 4: 14.97

6. Joe meyers / 4: 17.15 [New PR] seven. Anthony De Kraker / 4: 23.01

8. Jean-Florence / 4: 24.95 60 meters hurdles Final

5. Leo Gabaron / 8.54 Pole vault Final

1. Henri sheldon / 4.73m (15-6.25) Long jump Final

2. Bera Ajala / 7.07m (23-2.25)

3. Cassidy henshaw / 6.99 m (22-11.25) [New PR] Shot put Final

2. Aiden felty / 16.77 m (55-0.25) Shot put Final

5. Eli Winter / 17.82m (58-5.5) [New PR]

