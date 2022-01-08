Riders mastered by Bacot and the Tar Heels at Chapel Hill





Virginia’s seven-game winning streak over North Carolina has come to an end. For the first time since February 18, 2017, the Tar Heels defeated the Cavaliers and they did so convincingly, beating UVA 74-58 on Saturday afternoon at Chapel Hill. The UNC game plan was simple. The Tar Heels knew they had a huge size advantage over the Cavaliers and they exploited it from the opening point to the final buzzer. Almost all of Carolina’s possessions involved throwing the ball into Armando Bacot in the post or having Bacot or Brady Manek set up a high ball screen and then roll to the basket. Armando Bacot delivered perhaps the best performance of his college career, registering a double-double of 29 points and 21 rebounds. Bacot was an unstoppable force on the offensive glass, grabbing nine offensive rebounds, two more offensive rebounds than Virginia as a team. North Carolina tallied 11 offensive rebounds and scored 14 second chance points. UNC probably could have beaten UVA on their indoor advantage alone, but the Tar Heels also shot a high percentage on perimeter shots. North Carolina had 11 lines in 25 attempts (44.0%). Caleb Love shot 4/9 from the depths and scored 16 points and Brady Manek (19 points) stretched the floor, making five of his nine three-point attempts. Manek shooting well beyond the arc was essential for the Tar Heels, as it allowed Bacot to operate at the low post against a single big one. It also frequently resulted in a smaller goalie like Reece Beekman or Armaan Franklin trying unsuccessfully to eliminate Bacot on the defensive glass. The first half was quite competitive. UNC’s size advantage put the Tar Heels ahead, but Virginia had played well enough at both ends of the field to keep the game from spiraling out of control and North Carolina led 31-25 at halftime. Reece Beekman had seven of his team-high 13 points in the first half and finished with four assists, three rebounds and three steals. Armaan Franklin had 12 points and Jayden Gardner added 10. At first it looked like Jayden Gardner was going to score at will as Brady Manek struggled to contain Gardner, who showed his midrange play and was able to use his quickness. and its strength to enter the basket. However, North Carolina adjusted well and cut Gardner after halftime, limiting East Carolina’s transfer to just four points in the second half. North Carolina blew the game up in the second half, using several big points to take control of the game and build a 25-point lead. If Virginia hadn’t ended the game in a 9-0 streak in record time, the final score would have better reflected how UNC dominated UVA in that game. While Virginia certainly hasn’t lined up well with North Carolina, it’s worrying that the game gets so out of hand in the second half, especially since it’s not the first time the Cavaliers have lost so much this season. The last two wins at Syracuse and Clemson were encouraging signs that Tony Bennett and the Wahoos could pull things together and become an NCAA tournament team, but the unbalanced loss to Chapel Hill on Saturday showed that UVA still has a lot to do on both. ends of the floor. With the loss, Virginia drops to 9-6 overall and 3-2 in the ACC game. After a three-game road trip, the Cavaliers return home to face Virginia Tech on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET. Read more about Cavaliers Now Elliott hires three to strengthen and condition UVA football staff Watch: Tony Elliott Welcomes New Staff At UVA Football Virginia’s 2022 women’s lacrosse schedule revealed Virginia 2022 men’s lacrosse schedule revealed Braxton Key signs 10-day deal with Sixers Sweet Revenge: Gardner’s 23 points lead Virginia to 75-65 victory over Clemson on the other hand

