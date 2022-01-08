Turkish court acquits 12 people for attack on outspoken fashion designer





A Turkish court on Friday acquitted 12 of the 13 suspects who had been tried for a mob attack on Barbaros ansal, one of Turkey’s most famous fashion designers and a vocal critic of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, Turkish minute reported. The court fined a suspect but delayed announcing the verdict. The famous designer was attacked by a nationalist mob at a stanbul airport and then jailed in January 2017 over a controversial video he posted on New Years Eve. In the video, he criticized Turks for attending New Year’s celebrations despite issues in Turkey such as mass detentions, corruption, rape, bribes and bigotry. I will not celebrate. Do you know what i’m gonna do I’ll drink all the drinks at this bar and more at home, ansal said in the video before adding, Drown in your shit, Turkey! After being taken into police custody at the airport, he appeared in court and was arrested the next day on charges of inciting the public to hatred or hostility under section 216. of the Turkish penal code. ansal said the words he used were an anti-discrimination satire and denied the charges against him. In january 2017 @barbarosansalfn was forcibly put on a THY flight to Turkey where he nearly died after being brutally attacked by airport ground operations personnel and strangers on the tarmac where the plane was parked.

Turkish court acquitted all assailants this morning pic.twitter.com/rsQUq0A77k – Harry Theocharous (@ TheocharousH1) January 7, 2022 ansal was released from Silivri prison, where most Turkish political prisoners are held, on March 2, 2017, after spending 56 days in solitary confinement. He was harassed for his gender identity during the first days of his imprisonment, according to his own account. ansal, who is also an LGBTI + activist, told Turkish Minute in an interview last year that he moved to northern Cyprus because he felt his life and belongings were not safe in Turkey. . He said his opposition to the Erdoans Justice and Development Party (AKP) made life intolerably difficult for him in the country. The prosecution has called for sentences of up to five years on various counts for the 13 defendants. Bakrky’s 26th Criminal Court of First Instance acquitted 12 defendants and fined one defendant, but delayed the announcement of the verdict. The court’s decision angered Turkish dissidents, with many taking to Twitter to express their displeasure at the acquittals. #Turkey court acquits 12 hard-right bullies who attempted to lynch Cypriot fashion designer and human rights activist @barbarosansalfn in 2017, fine for an accused.

All of the attackers were identified by videos. A parody of justice. – Yannis Koutsomitis (@YanniKouts) January 7, 2022 Congratulations crowd, prominent Turkish journalist Can Dndar, who lives in exile in Germany, tweeted about the court ruling. Lini’s eyes are shining !!!@barbarosansalfn https://t.co/FunEN1pD2n – Can Dndar (@candundaradasi) January 7, 2022 Turkish justice has been criticized by international bodies for its increasingly partisan stance since an attempted coup in 2016. Critics accuse Turkish judges of rendering rulings in favor of pro-government individuals when the injured party is an opponent of the ruling AKP. Take a second to support the Stockholm Center for Freedom on Patreon! Related

