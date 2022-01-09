Adele sends fans wild in red dress and diamonds in stunning Oh My God music video teaser

ADELE sent her fans into a frenzy after sharing a stunning teaser for the music video for her new song Oh My God.

The singing sensation took to Instagram with the glamorous pic, which saw her in a massive red and diamond-covered ball gown.

2 Adele drove fans crazy with the awesome teaser image Credit: INSTAGRAM

2 Adele recently released her latest hit album, 30 Credit: AP

Adele, 33, shared the stunning image with her 48.1 million Instagram fans on Saturday night ahead of the video’s January 12 release.

The snap saw the Rolling In The Deep singer kneel on the floor in the sprawling red dress, which gently hugged her figure.

She had paired the dress with a sparkling diamond necklace and matching earrings, as well as long red nails and dark red lipstick.

The star completed her look with a generous makeup palette, including false lashes and penciled eyebrows, as well as slicked back hair.

Adele held onto an apple as she struck a pose, innocently gazing into the distance, as she was pictured in the studio.

“Oh My God Video – Jan. 12,” captioned the singer, who had already garnered millions of likes just hours after sharing.

Fans immediately took to the comments to gush over the stunning image and share their excitement for the upcoming video.

“Yes, queen, I’m ready for this! “One of them wrote, while a second rang:” OH MY GOD! Can’t wait to be there next week! “

“So beautiful,” wrote a third, while a fourth person concluded, “Most magnificent.”

It comes days after Adele revealed her tiny waist after her stunning seven stone weight loss in her new Oh My God teaser video.

The star appeared to be channeling Lady Gaga in the 15-second clip as she emerged from the darkness in a beautiful bodycon dress.

Lit by what looks like a giant selfie light, Adele’s stylish outfit is revealed with a floral dress, long gloves and a white cape.

The full video is posted on Wednesday and Adele teased on Instagram: “Rested and reconfigured! I feel ready for 2022, there is so much to come, so glad you all see it x.”

It’s been a huge year for Adele with her UK top-selling 30 year comeback album.

And she recently took over Sylvester Stallone’s former home in the United States for $ 42 million.

To top it off, she found love with sports agent Rich Paul and performed an audience with stars at the Palladium.

She also transformed her body, which has been nicknamed the” the shine of the decade ”.

The star surprised everyone on her 32nd birthday with an impressive weight loss journey, which she shared on Instagram.

After divorcing at the end of 2019, the mother-of-one claimed that she wanted to become healthier for her son.

“She got to the point where she didn’t feel good.

‘She knew she had to change something because she wants to be the healthiest mom possible,’ a source saidPEOPLE.