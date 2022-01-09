Catriona Gray releases fashion film for her 28th birthday





CEBU, PhilippinesCatriona Gray on her Youtube channel released a fashion movie to celebrate her 28th birthday on January 6, 2022. The former Miss Universe pays homage to the Metropolitan Theater and the iconic fashion styles of Filipino artists and performers. Gray showcased in the video the evolution of women’s fashion over the years in the theatrical scene. She can be seen wearing couture pieces from different Filipino designers as she gives fans a taste of the fashion styles of Filipino artists and theater goers. The film was titled “The Grand Reveal”. So excited to be creating A VISION with an amazing group of creatives within the iconic Metropolitan Theater. As a second (in third year course) as Arts and Culture Ambassador @nccaofficial, I am always excited to present an aspect of Filipino culture and arts in a creative and modern. So for my birthday, we’re putting on a show! Paying homage to the Metropolitan Theater in which so many Filipino artists and performers have marked the Filipino performing arts. , she said. Gray said the film was an ode to the Philippine Metropolitan Theater where it was filmed. She is the current ambassador of the National Commission for Culture and Art. Gray thanked his fans and subscribers who sent in their greetings and watched the film on his channel. As of this writing, it has reached almost 43,000 views since its inception. Thanks everyone for the birthday love. It was a quiet little celebration due to the situation here in the Philippines, but all the messages and the love made my day extra special. , she wrote on her Instagram post. As a creative treat, I released a fashion film as an ode to the Philippine Metropolitan Theater with@nccaofficial and all of your responses to the “Grand Reveal” have been so amazing, thank you guys. If you haven’t seen it yet, it’s on my YouTube channel (link in bio). Here is the 28! , “she added. La Catriona Gray Academy embarks on How to be a Queen course Catriona Gray and Sam Milby share Tiktok videos from their trip to Mauritius Catriona Gray is releasing Love Language and you should all listen to it!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cebudailynews.inquirer.net/419474/catriona-gray-releases-fashion-film-for-her-28th-birthday The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos