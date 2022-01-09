New photos of Kate Middleton on her 40th birthday





Tomorrow the Duchess of Cambridge turns 40 and to mark the milestone anniversary Kensington Palace has released a series of new photos of Kate. In one of the portraits, which was taken at Kew Gardens in November 2021 by photographer Paolo Roversi, the Duchess wears a bold red dress with a voluminous sleeve. She accessorized the look with a pair of trendy earrings (above). The other two images (below) were posted in black and white. In one, Kate is wearing a light off-the-shoulder dress with bows, and in the other, she appears to be wearing a one-shoulder ruffle top or dress. Paolo Roversi / Handout / Kensington PalaceGetty Images Paolo Roversi / Handout / Kensington PalaceGetty Images These portraits will eventually be added to the permanent collection of the National Portrait Gallery, but before the reopening in 2023, the images will be part of Go home, which is described by Kensington Palace as “a national initiative that sees portraits of well-known individuals sent to places with which they are closely associated.” In 2022, Kate’s portraits will be on display in Berkshire, St Andrews and Anglesey, three locations described as having “special significance to Her Royal Highness”. Further details regarding when and where the images will be displayed will be announced “in due course”. Kate is the godmother of the National Portrait Gallery and in recent years has collaborated with the organization Hold Still, a photographic project documenting the pandemic, which has since become a book. Hold Still: a portrait of our nation in 2020 National portrait gallery

amazon.com $ 36.88 “We were all struck by some of the incredible images we saw that gave us a glimpse of the experiences and stories of people across the country. Desperately sad images showing the human tragedy of this pandemic and other uplifting images of people coming together to support the most vulnerable, ”Kate said in a statement about Hold Still last year. “Hold Still aims to capture a portrait of the nation, the spirit of the nation, what everyone is going through right now. Photographs reflecting resilience, bravery, kindness – all of those things that people experience.” Caroline hallemann

