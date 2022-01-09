Awesome Neptune Wins National Cup Final





NUIG Tide 92

A stunning performance from C&S Neptune saw them defeat a tough NUIG Maree side in this highly competitive Pat Duffy Men’s National Cup semi-final at Neptune Stadium on Saturday night. The Cork team were to face the West – appearing in a first semi-final – on their home turf and captain Roy Downey was delighted to have achieved that goal. Downey said: It was a game we never seemed to lose and although we played some good basketball in spasms our defense in the home stretch was not good enough, especially after having had a 20 point lead. A late rally from Maree ensured a tense end to the game, but the Cork side are now firmly aiming for a final against Tralee Warriors later this month. Downey added: We have Belfast Star next weekend, but look, this team has some great players and leaders and we will look forward to and enjoy the final because that’s where we wanted to be at the start of the season. . The opening exchanges focused on the scoring skills of American Deondre Jackson de Maree, who was in great scoring form. Neptune gradually found their rhythm and with Nil Sabata grappling with the post, they quickly regained parity. In the dying minutes of the quarter, Neptune put their noses ahead and with Miles Washington finishing with a superb hoop swing, it gave them a 24-20 lead. Maree’s second American Jeryn Lucas made a good contribution when introduced by scoring a long-range three-point shot in the 14th minute, which tied the game. Cian Heaphy was the only player with a hot hand and he increased his tally to 12 points in the 15th minute as Neptune led 35-31. When Cian Heaphy took off from the top of the dock and produced a sunk slam, the stadium erupted but once again Jackson responded with a basket and a bonus on the next possession. Neptune finished the half in style and Sabata finished with two free throws which helped the Cork side lead 53-43 at the break. On the restart, Neptune kept the pressure on with Roy Downey scoring three straight points, they took a 15 point lead in the 24th minute. In the dying minutes, Neptune played champagne basketball and when Colin OReilly had a stunning three-pointers with 1.45 left in the quarterback his team had increased their lead to 17 points. Neptune was still leading 81-64 and they remained in control in the early trading of the fourth quarter. Sabata was always up for a fight and with Downey and Heaphy winning key battles, the match felt like a contest with five minutes to go. Heaphy traveled from coast to coast and when he completed his second dunk of the match, home fans cheered again. Neptune became sloppy in the way they defended down the home stretch as Maree closed the lead to eight points with two minutes left. The Cork team responded and supported by their home support they finished the game in style and ran out of deserving winners. Scorers for C&S Neptune: C Heaphy 25, M Washington 19, R Gittens 16. Scorers for NUIG Maree: D Jackson 25, L Krajic 25, L Tvrdic 10. C&S NEPTUNE: G Walsh, J Hannigan, R Downey, K ODonoghue, D Varma, C Heaphy, M Washington, N Sabata, C OReilly. NUIG MAREE E ORourke, D Jackson, J Burke, S Cummins, E Rockall, O French, P Freeman, L Tvrdic, J Lucas, L Krajic, K Hannsberry, B Burke, O Holland. Referees: M Nazimek (Dublin), C Perry (Dublin), C White (Dublin).

