2022 USATF Cross Country Championship Results

At USATF Cross Country Championships on January 8 at Mission Bay Park in San Diego, Alicia Monson won the women’s race in a dominant fashion, while Shadrack Kipchirchir needed a sprint to the finish to win the men’s crown.

Monson, 23, broke the tape in 34:01, finishing 17 seconds ahead of second Weini Kelati in the 10k race. It was Monson’s first national title. Kipchirchir added a second cross country crown to his collection, winning in 30:32 for 10K.

In the women’s race, a group of five, which included Monson, Kelati, Natosha Rogers, Emily Infeld and Emily Durgin, took the lead in the first of five 2km loops.

Rogers fell back on the second loop, as Monson, Kelati, Infeld and Durgin hit the 4K mark in 13:21. In the third loop, Kelati and Monson edged Durgin and Infeld and crossed 6K in 20:05.

Monson, a 2021 10,000-meter Olympian who races for the On Athletics Club (OAC) in Boulder, Colo., Made a definitive leap in the fourth round. Her lead continued to grow in the final two kilometers and she crossed the finish line on her own.

It was his first cross-country title. Kelati, the runner-up, finished in 34:18, and Infeld was third in 34:36 for the final podium. It was Infeld’s first race since leave the Bowerman Track Club . Durgin was fourth in 34:50, edging out Steph Bruce, and Rogers was sixth.

Alicia Monson (403) leads Weini Kelati (427), Emily Durgin (393), Natosha Rogers (401) and Emily Infeld in the opening kilometers of the USATF Cross Country Championships. Michael scott

“It was actually my first win as a pro and also my first national title,” Monson said at the USATF.TV broadcast. “It was a really big day for me.”

Monson’s victory follows a breakthrough 2021 season, which included a daring third place in the 10,000 meters at the US Olympic Trials. She finished 13th in the 10,000 meters at the Tokyo Games last summer.

“It has been a great year of growth for me,” said Monson. “I wasn’t sure how turning pro was going to come out of college and it was my first full year as a pro, new coach. I really just put my faith in Dathan [Ritzenhein]and CAO, and I’m just grateful for everything that’s happened because we work hard every day.

A tight finish



The men’s race was played on the wire with a thrilling battle on the stretch.

At the start, a group of eight led the way, including Olympians Benard Keter, Kipchirchir and Ben Blankenship.

During the third lap, the leading peloton started to shrink and at 6 km, which they reached in 18:12, there were only five men left: Keter, Kipchirchir, Leonard Korir, Sam Chelanga and Dillon Maggard .

This group of five remained intact until the last kilometer when Maggard, Chelanga and Kipchirchir were slightly detached.

With 100 meters to go, the three were in an all-out sprint. Kipchirchir, a 2016 Olympian in the 10,000 meters, was the fastest at the finish.

He broke the tape in 30:32, two seconds ahead of Maggard, who ran 30:34. Chelanga was third, also in 30:34. Korir was fourth in 30:37.

During a post-race interview with USATF.TV , Kipchirchir, 32, said he had regained his health a long time after suffering an injury just before the Olympic trials last year. His instagram shows he tore his left calf muscle.

“I was really frustrated, but I had a lot of hope, like I was going to come back,” Kipchirchir said. “When I improved in November I believed in my training and I’m really excited to be on the start line. My goal today was to run again and it was good. I love this course and am glad I won.

He also shared that he and his wife were expecting a baby boy in April. He dedicated his performance to his family. “I got injured and I’m back stronger than before, not just for the fun of running, but I do it for my family,” he said. “I’m running for them.”

Monson and Kipchirchir each take home $ 2,000 for the victory. The runner-up won $ 1,000 and the runner-up won $ 800.

Taylor Dutch

Taylor Dutch is a sports and fitness writer living in Chicago; A former NCAA track athlete, Taylor specializes in coverage of health, wellness and endurance sports.

