FatFace sales exceed pre-pandemic levels

FatFace ready-to-wear chain is back on track after sales surpass pre-pandemic levels.

Sales during the five-week festive period up to January 1 increased by 3% compared to the same period in 2019.

That was a 22% increase from last year, when many of its stores were forced to close in December. The performance was supported by demand from its online store, where sales increased 62% compared to 2019.

Managing Director Will Crumbie said the company, which has 180 stores, is “on the right track and the momentum is with us.”

He added: “I am delighted to report a great set of Christmas business results.

“Our focus on digital transformation supported by a highly productive store base has resulted in positive growth across the company, with profitability returning to more normalized levels. “

Sales in the six months to Nov. 27 increased 4% to 125 million, the company said. He said 38% of his sales were online compared to 25% two years ago.

During the year, FatFace began selling on the Marks & Spencer’s website as part of the retailer’s strategy to sell third-party brands. She also launched her first baby collection, which means her line of children’s clothing now spans from newborns to 13-year-olds.

He said his cotton now comes from sustainable sources, which is part of his environmental goals for 2025.