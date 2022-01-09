Present and future shock in the sparkling national championships short program, with Ilia Malinin breaking into Olympic competition

In less than 15 minutes, anyone who watched the men’s short program at the US Figure Skating Championships saw a recap of the past decade in men’s singles skating.

You had a 17-year-old, Ilia Malinin, whose Instagram id is @ quadg0d, burst onto the senior national championship scene with a demonstration of why this nickname choice wasn’t self-glorifying and how quickly a mastery of big jumps can push a skater towards the podiums at important events. He is a young man for these times in the sport.

And then you had a 27 year old man Jason brown, who competed in his first Senior Nationals 11 years ago, using his mastery of movement, expression and edgework as he struggles to stay on the podiums without the big jumps that bring great rewards in the sports judging system. Its skating is timeless and yet relatively old-fashioned on contemporary score sheets.

Malinin and Brown were each brilliant in their own way in a competition on Saturday where the overall level was extraordinary, with Nathan Chen and Vincent zhou take command at the top and others, like Jimmy Mom and Camden Pulkinen, achieving the best scores in his career with performances that have captured all the attention.

It was a pretty incredible competition, Zhou said, not only in US history but in relation to ISU international competitions. Definitely a crazy and high level event.

What Chen, Zhou, and Brown did was not unexpected, though Brown had endured a 33-hour, two-day trip, four airlines, five canceled flights, and a rental car from Toronto to Nashville that would have left many behind. people unable to stand, let alone skate with passion and almost perfection, barely 24 hours after their arrival.

I’m so prepared, Brown said of his ability to shake off the mental and physical effects of the Odyssey. Especially with the current (pandemic) situation, you just need to be open and ready for anything.

What Malinin did a year after a foot injury kept him out of the national championships suddenly took him seriously into consideration for one of three US men’s singles spots at the Winter Olympics in months. next, provided, of course, that he can do it again in the free skate on Sunday afternoon.

I know if I can do what I normally do I can definitely get that Olympic spot, said Malinin

Chen racked up 115.39 points, scoring 20.88 completing a quad lutz-triple toe loop combination in the bonus period (second half) of the program. Zhou had 112.78, including even more (21.29) for the same combination made before the bonus. Malinin was 103.46, Brown 100.84.

It was surprising to see that score, said Malinin. I kind of dreamed of being over 100, but never knew I could.

He did so on the strength of two quadruple jumps (lutz and toe, the latter followed by a triple toe in combination) and a powerful triple axel. Each of the top three landed two quads, while Ma, Pulkinen and Yaroslav Paniot nailed one each.

Brown didn’t attempt one, staying close due to his deservedly robust component scores. They included 23 perfect 10s (out of 45 ratings) for a convincing performance of Nina simones thrilling Sinnerman. He was, once again, an artist with ice as a canvas.

There was definitely a confidence and ease that I’ve worked so hard over the past couple of years to develop, Brown said. I thought it was shining.

And there is a sense of grain. I am determined. I don’t want to miss a single point.

Malinin plans four quads in the free skate. Brown avoids quad attempts in the court and will likely attempt only one in the free, but he has yet to do a clean one in 25 competitive attempts. So a clean Malinin skate will be almost impossible to beat for Brown.

And that could cause the US figure skating selection committee to look to the future of both athletic leadership and the role of Malinins when it chooses the Olympic team, for which Chen and Zhou are both a lock. based on their results over the past year.

For me, it’s about what you can do in the moment and put your best foot forward and skate your skate, said Brown, 2014 Olympian and 2015 US Champion. I can’t win. than my own game.

The game of Malinins is clearly expressed by his nickname on social networks.

I chose this because I knew that if I tried really hard I could definitely live up to the name and definitely achieve what I wanted to be named, said Malinin.

He tried revolutionary quad combinations in practice and posted a video of the successful results: quad toe-quad toe, triple lutz-quad loop, triple lutz-quad toe.

And I’ve been working on other things that will certainly surprise a lot of people, Malinin said, declining to give details. He was suitably impressed with Yuzuru Hanyuattempt at quad axles at the recent Japanese Championship, although the result was a downgrade with a two-foot landing.

I give her a lot of credit for trying it, Malinin said. It really inspired me to maybe try it out eventually.

Chen, the three-time world champion chasing a sixth straight US title, and Zhou will likely each do five quads in the free skate.

Another pioneering moment for Chen was the lutz-triple toe quad. No man has ever tried one in the second half of a program, when tired legs make an element as difficult as that even more difficult.

I’ve had a bit of a hard time with the lutz this season, so I was happy I was able to make it today, ”Chen said.

Chen was not the first. Russian woman, Aleksandra trusova, made it to his national championships two weeks ago in freestyle.

This is what happens in all singles skating today.

Philip Hersh, who covered figure skating at the last 11 Olympic Winter Games, is a special contributor to NBCSports.com/figure-skating.

