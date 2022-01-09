Fashion
Women’s Hoops Outperform Chicago 102-97 in 2OT Thriller
St. Louis, Missouri – The Washington University in St. Louis women’s basketball team enthusiastically opened the SAU roster, beating the University of Chicago 102-97 in double overtime.
Sophomore Jessica Brooks led the Bears with a career-high 32 points along with eight rebounds and three steals.
It was a battle from the jump and the teams remained level in the first quarter, finishing 15-15 on the buzzer.
WashU took their first lead of the game after back-to-back buckets from Karisa Grandison and Sammi Matoush.
Chicago then scored five in a row to take a 10-6 lead with 5:07 left in the first and a 3-pointer from Grace Hynes pushed that to 13-7.
The Bears were first in a 6-0 streak behind points from first-year Brooks, Matoush and Brenna Loftus.
The second quarter was similar to the first, with back and forth between the Bears and the Maroons.
Chicago opened the quarter with a 3-point score, but the Bears tied it again at 18 after one play and one from Brooks.
The Maroons had five points, 23-18, with 7:33 on the clock and led up to six points in the middle of the quarter.
In the final three minutes of halftime, Brooks had two layups and freshman Sabrina DelBello added a bucket to give the Bears a 30-29 advantage. Chicago came out of a timeout to take a two-point lead, but Brooks continued to shine as she hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to send WashU into the half with a 33-32 lead.
After the break, the Bears scored 12 straight points and took a 45-32 advantage over Chicago. Matoush led the race with five points.
Two free throws from Brooks and one from Weaver took WashU’s lead to 48-34 after five minutes.
With 3:38 left in the third, the Maroons started a 6-0 run to close the Bears advantage, 50-43, and ended the quarter with straight scores to drag the Bears 58-51.
Chicago opened the fourth quarter with four straight points, reducing WashU’s lead to just three points, 58-55. The Bears, however, continued to fend off the Maroons after one play and one against junior Maya Arnott.
The tide started to turn at 6:00 a.m., as Chicago continued what turned into a 12-0 run to move ahead 70-67.
The teams switched heads for the 1:31 final. With just 24 seconds on the clock, Chicago’s Klaire Steffens made a free throw to give the Maroons a 73-71 advantage, but after a Bears timeout, Grandison laid up to send the game into overtime.
Matoush opened the first overtime with a 3-point score and Brooks added a jumper to give WashU a slight lead, 78-73, with just over three minutes to go.
After WashU took an 80-74 lead, Chicago drove a 6-0 run to end the quarter, 80-80, and force a second overtime.
The Bears trailed 84-82 in the first minute of second overtime before Brooks landed a shot from behind the arc and Grandison made a layup to give WashU an 87-84 lead. Matoush and Molly Gannon’s 3 consecutive points extended the Bears’ lead to 93-86 with 2:01 left on the clock.
Grandison then scored the last six points on the free throws, securing the victory for the Bears.
WashU shot 35 for 76 and an impressive 9 for 13 (70%) in a 3-point range.
In addition to Brooks 32 points, three other Bears have doubled. Grandison and Matoush each had 19 points and six rebounds while Loftus scored 10 points, took seven rebounds and distributed three assists.
The Bears are back in action next weekend with two UAA contests in Emory on Friday January 14 and Rochester on Sunday January 16.
