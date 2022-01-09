STREAMING: FASHION AND THE END OF THE WORLD – Journal

Gucci House

It’s easy to lose interest in House of Gucci, the story of a real family feud, corporate punches and capitalist intrigue led by Ridley Scott. Unlike the fashion label and its expensive offerings, the lines and cuts in the story are neither harmonious nor chic.

It takes a while to get used to this almost straightforward tale of the downfall of the Gucci House, as one gets into the thick of it without a proper presentation of its setting or the people we should empathize with.

In fact, there isn’t much to empathize with. House of Gucci is not a fortune story (everyone is rich to begin with) where the characters achieve a certain goal; there is no goal at all. What we have, most of the time, are family feuds in English with an Italian accent.

The film is not an origin story of the man who launched the brand, this gentleman would be Guccio Gucci. Instead, the focus shifts from two generations to Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), the eventual co-heir of the Gucci empire, who is not interested in his father’s affairs (the father, Rodolfo Gucci, is played by Jeremy Irons).

Ridley Scotts House of Gucci oscillates between mediocrity and efficiency, when it could have been excellent, while Adam McKays Dont Look Up is a mind-boggling masterpiece of satire, although its general ridicule is its flaw too.

Maurizio falls in love with Patrizia Reggiani, in what would be the vaguest definition of the term according to the screenplay adapted from Becky Johnston and Roberto Bentivegna (Lady Gaga, now a real powerhouse, plays Reggiani).

Young Maurizio, who aspires to a career in law, rebels against his father, washes trucks for a while and returns home to take over half of the Gucci business before his father’s death. However, he has neither the motivation nor the cunning to bring the brand into a new era (the story spans 1978 to 1997; decades can often be identified by soundtracks that change playlists).

The Gucci brand, as far as one can deduce, is pretty well run by Maurizios’ uncle Aldo Gucci (Al Pacino), who loves him more than his son Paolo Gucci (an almost unrecognizable Jered Leto). From that point on, the story crumbles into deception and intrigue, and loses the audience.

Scott is overwhelmed by the Gucci story (he’s been trying to make this movie since 2006), and his closeness to the subject is seen firsthand by his familiarity with the characters. Like all passionate projects of directors, this intimacy is dangerous for the casual viewer (like me, and perhaps most others), whose brand understanding stops at the Gucci logo and the price tag. Reading Wikipedia doesn’t help either.

Actors Leto, Pacino, Irons, Selma Hayek (who is actually married to the CEO of the conglomerate that currently owns Gucci) tone down the difficult aspects of the story as much as possible. Driver and Gaga, the centerpieces of the story, have hypnotic chemistry and the film, in its first 30 minutes of their youth, really flies. However, the reasoning that led to their separation and eventual divorce seems hollow, as does the narrative.

House of Gucci oscillates between mediocrity and efficiency, when it could have been excellent. It can be seen in the frames of director of photography Dariusz Wolski; they are an immediate reminder of how interesting high-profile studio films were 20 years ago. Production, costume design and makeup design are sure to get nominations.

Plotting a well-known family count is good fodder for a high-profile awards season flick, but the story and its plot never reach that cinematic high worthy of a memorable movie.

Adapted from Sara Gay Fordens book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamor, and Greed, House of Gucci is rated R. Italian accent and an operating time of two and a half hours.

Do not seek

This official synopsis says it all: Astronomy student Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and her teacher Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) make the astonishing discovery of a comet orbiting the solar system. The problem is on a direct collision course with Earth. The other problem? Nobody really seems to care. It turns out that warning mankind about a killer of planets the size of Mount Everest is an inconvenient fact to navigate. With the help of Dr Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall embark on a media tour that takes them from the office of indifferent President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and her sycophantic son and chief of staff Jason (Jonah Hill ), on The Daily Rip, a morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry). Just six months away from the comet’s impact, managing the 24-hour news cycle and grabbing the attention of the social media-obsessed audience before it’s too late is proving incredibly comical, what will it take? to make the world look up? !

What will it take, indeed? A harsh slap in the form of very timely and relatable satire? Certainly, this is not enough, even for the critics; Movie review aggregation site Metacritic sums up the overall movie rating at 50% at the time of writing, but that shouldn’t deter watching the movie on Netflix, it does have all the makings of a good one. movie: good performance, good value production, good scare.

A movie about Earth’s immediate environmental dangers would have been more heartbreaking and realistic, but a movie about a Himalayan-sized boulder falling from space ala Armageddon and Deep Impact now, it’s not as heart-wrenching or realistic, one might think, and the deduction would be good and bad at the same time.

The striking and sad parody of Adam McKay is a mind-boggling masterpiece. It’s as bad as a head injury after slipping off a banana peel.

McKay’s satire is still in great shape, although it gradually changes from dramatic realism (The Big Short) to eerie realism (Vice). Still, Dont Look Up is perhaps the most cinematic doomsday fun we’ve had with the end of the world premise since the 1964 Stanley Kubricks classic dark comedy, Dr Strangelove or: How I Learned to Quit. to worry and love the bomb.

The film is a more wacky, perhaps more serious parody, when its two seriously baffled central characters, played by Lawrence and DiCaprio, shout their concerns to the peoples of the world. We the public immediately realize the futility of their cries; no matter how much they cry, no one in the world is ready to listen to them.

McKay’s film ridicules everyone in one fell swoop: the inhabitants of Earth, whose consciousness is requisitioned by social media and fashionable celebrities (Ariana Grande in a small role); the willful and not very serious misunderstanding of the media; the greed of money-hungry tech companies (Mark Rylance, playing a shady, brooding, reclusive tech mogul is a hoot) but above all, the incompetence of the government which places politics and polls above the survival of the very planet their constituents live in.

Yes, ridicule is Dont Look Ups’ main concern, and perhaps its biggest shortfall as well. The point is, what we see on screen could easily pass in real life and that’s what we should be afraid of.

Yes, the actors play extremely wacky caricatures, but remove the flippant cover and it’s likely our own tendency to embrace disinformation, our thirst for fleeting material comfort, capitalism, and general neglect is staring at us.

Open your eyes, and watch. The message will hit harder than the asteroid.

Rated R for brief scenes of sex and adultery

Posted in Dawn, ICON, January 9, 2022