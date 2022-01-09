From Manish Malhotra to Masaba Gupta, the great fashion designers reveal the styles that will reign this year





It’s 2022 and despite the uncertainties hanging over us, many have started planning for travel, a wedding wardrobe, and of course, the next phase of Work From Home dressing. While fashion trends change over time, some stand the test of time. According to fashion designers, 2022 will be more carefree, light with a touch of durability and will oscillate between new trends and 2021 trends in stylish tracksuits and loungewear. Here’s what experts are predicting for the New Year: Fluid fashion between the sexes Shantanu & Nikhil According to designer duo ace, Shantanu and Nikhil, this year will be all about inclusivity and styles that reflect their personality. It will be a non-sexist garment, it can be a draped kurta or a structured bandhgala jacket. These classic silhouettes flatter everyone and all body types. You know how they say that a man in a suit and a woman in a sari feel the most confident. We truly believe that our draped kurta or signature bandhgala amplifies the emotion one wants to wear their traditional outfit while adding a touch of modern fluidity and sensuality, which they share. This year, the designer duo are celebrating their 20th anniversary with a new vertical, S&N by Shantanu and Nikhil, which celebrates Indian heritage and millennial courage. Classic meets contemporary Manish Malhotra Indian fashion and sarees have a synonym Manish Malhotra. And Bollywood’s favorite fashion designer believes garment recycling will be something designers and individuals alike will focus on. It will be the same with bridal outfits. Many brides are turning to hassle-free sarees and lehengas that can be reused, which is a heartwarming start to minimalism. Kalidars, lehengas, dresses, jackets, shararas, kurtas, palazzos, dupattas and signature blouses will suit a variety of palettes and occasions. Sorbet and blush shades of hot pink, lilac, gray-blue, beige-gold, powder blue, gold-silver metallic among many others would also be a preferred choice. This year will be devoted to classic aesthetics and a more dynamic new-age look from the contemporary era, shares the designer ace. Bright and daring Masaba Gupta The designer ace is highlighting the return of kaftans, which had become a lockdown favorite in 2020. This year, comfort will set a trend that will go with flowing kurtas and airy pants in bright, bold colors, she says. For the party, sarees will play the main role with long-sleeved or embellished blouses. Reds, yellows and pinks will always dominate the festive palette but one can play with the shimmering and earthy colors. Effortless Style Reshma Dalal It will be about celebrating natural and playful elegance. Without dominating the person, the wardrobe choices will be vibrant colors and moods with color-blocked panel jumpsuits, hassle-free printed mini dresses, Moorish patterns, lining cuts and flattering silhouettes. Lush natural fabrics, silks and cool cotton will be the preferred fabrics for comfortable day dresses, ideal for walks in the park, Zoom parties, get-togethers with friends or even just for days spent working from home, explains Reshma Dalal from tara & I. Easy fit with bright colors Gurmeen Shrivastav This time, palazzo kurta will rule over women’s clothing. Likewise, the spotlight will be on the kurta shirt in men’s fashion. Digital prints will be more acceptable to people because they allow many experiences. Women will opt for dresses like kaftan jumpsuits with individual prints, as homework will also continue this year. People will give more importance to comfort and casual clothes. Plains are the best options for a sleek and elegant look, especially for formal meetings. Pair your solids with accessories and sneakers. Even ethnic clothes will work beautifully with the right color combinations and the right accessories. Vibrant color palettes are expected to rule the fashion industry this year, shares Nayshaas Siyahi Sa Vastra’s Gurmeen Shrivastav. (To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please Click here. We allow sharing of the article’s PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.) Posted on: Sunday January 09th, 2022 09:12 IST

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.freepressjournal.in/lifestyle/fashion-trends-2022-from-manish-malhotra-to-masaba-gupta-ace-fashion-designers-reveal-styles-that-will-rule-this-year The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos