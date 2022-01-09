8 best Instagram influencers you should start following in 2022

2021 has been an eventful year. But even in tough times, social media influencers have made our life a little easier by giving us the dose of much needed entertainment. Whether it’s posting Covid-related information, spreading messages about financial aid, or making us laugh, these creators have done it all. Influencers are clearly at the heart of social media and have the power to attract people with their great content. Now that some of our OG influencers have become a vital part of our lives, it’s time to make room for some budding young influencers who would likely take social media by storm in 2022.

Reconcile:

Tanya balchandani

Originally from Ulhasnagar, Mumbai, Tanya, who is called glitterbytanya on Instagram and has over 91.6,000 subscribers, masters the game of face painting, prosthetics and backwards makeup. She is a pro at recreating looks of celebrities, popular web series and cartoon characters. Tanya rose to fame after her Navaratri makeup special series went viral on the photo-sharing platform last year. Makeup fans looking for inspiration now you know who needs to be followed, thank you for thanking us later!

Shantanu dhope

Lately, many Indian men have been using social media platforms and shattering age-old gender stereotypes that men don’t wear makeup and makeup is only for girls. Munda Brown based in Mumbai, Shantanu Dhope (shantanuuu), is a master of makeup and has over 41,000 Instagram followers. Hop on his Insta grip and you’ll see him donning sexy eye makeups, scorching lipstick shades, and long lashes with lan. To complement his makeup looks, he often wears jhumkas, nathanis, pearl necklaces and matha pattis.

Fashion:

Roshni Bhatia

Roshni Bhatia, the fashion and style influencer who bears her name the postman on Instagram is a woman of steel. The Patron Saint is a style guide to thousands of people and is hailed as the Gram’s Fashion Queen. With 598,000 followers, Roshni’s bikini and airport looks is something you can’t afford to miss. Also take a look at her makeup tips and traditional outfits, in case you’re attending a wedding soon.

Jatinn J

Say hello to the style scribbler, aka Mr. Jatinn J, who runs the menswear arena with his swad anusar swag. Her casual fashion looks are always there. Besides, he gives simple makeup and grooming tips for men that look amazing and are easy to emulate. Jatinn creates traditional looks using sarees, yes you read that right! From lending a modern twist to Indian outfits to creating sexy corporate looks and adding a punch factor to athletic wear with a dash of glam, he knows how to catch the eye in style. .

Beauty (skin / hair care):

Ruchita Ghag

A marathi mulgi which took social media by storm, the Ruchita Ghags Insta page (ruchita.ghag) is a one-stop destination for skin and hair problems. With over 390,000 subscribers, she provides makeup tips and shares drink recipes for naturally glowing skin. If you are a bride and dream of having flawless skin before marriage, you know who to turn to!

Food:

Shivboojitha

Doctor turned food blogger, Shivboojitha is a 24-year-old woman named, foodzeee and refused to appear on camera, has nearly a million Instagram followers. Coming from a South Indian family, the region’s cuisine runs deep in her, which is pretty evident in her Reels. Although she has made videos of different cuisines, her South Indian recipes are a hit on Insta. If you ever come across his account, you’ll see some unique recipes like Roti Halwa, Buttermilk Rasam, Desi Makhani Burger, and more.

Mental Health:

Divija Bhasin

Divija Bhasin, a Dilliwali including Instagram (annoying goatee3) bio reads, Your Friendly Neighborhood Therapist, is a psychologist who debunks popular mental health myths and explains the complexities of depression, anxiety, stress and other mental issues through short, easy-to-understand videos . In addition to teaching mental health classes, she also talks about psychological facts that are commonly circulated on social media. Divija’s advice for dealing with everyday stress or coping with a panic attack and more comes as a savior at a time when our mental peace is at the rendezvous.

Aptitude:

Gunjan

Are you looking for incentives to get in shape? Fitness expert Gunjan, who also runs a YouTube channel called Gunjan Shouts, is here to help. With more than 295,000 followers on Instagram (fire), she provides exercise and diet tips that will help you easily reach your fitness goals. Monthly diet charts, pre and post workout snacks, home workouts, you name it Gunjan has it all in store for you.

