Seeing the First Lady of the United States wearing African fashion on a state visit will boost

By Enyeribe Ejiogu

When Nigeria, during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan as Africa’s largest economy with a GDP of US $ 550 billion, as a result of the rebasing of the economy, Nollywood and other aspects of the The creativity industry contributed a large part to the gross domestic product. Even today, as Nigerians in the diaspora send over US $ 20 billion to their country, a reasonable part of that goes to the local fashion industry, as these Nigerians order African clothes by the tons, e-commerce platforms and a myriad of logistics companies.

That’s why Joy Meribe, who in September 2021 became the first African fashion designer to appear at Milan Fashion Week, Italy, wants Guaranty Trust Bank (GTCO) and Zenith Bank, which already sponsor annual exhibitions of mode, go even further in creating collaborations with institutional buyers of fashion creations that will allow Nigerian fashion design operators to standardize and accelerate the production of creative creations in order to meet the order deadlines of these institutional buyers.

In 2021, you featured prominently at Milan Fashion Week as the first African designer to grace the globally respected fashion event. Paint the beautiful things that have happened to you since this outing.

My fashion show was on the 22sdSeptember 2021. It’s a date I’ll never forget. Since then, I have had more visibility, more press requests and above all more buyers interested in my brand. It feels good to be taken more seriously.

Did your excellent performance at Milan Fashion Week open the door to other Africans in THE fashion design circle?

It’s too early to tell, but according to other African-born fashion designers I’ve had the opportunity to speak with, they feel more optimistic and encouraged to keep going.

The western fashion world is starting to reckon with the African fashion and design industry. What do you think is the main driver of this growing interest in the continent’s creative industry?

It is as if the world has become a fusion of different cultures with the increasing use of the internet and social media. People outside of Africa have stopped seeing Africa just for what the mainstream media describes as Africa. Even without traveling to Africa, they see on social media what we are capable of with the limited resources available. The Nollywood film industry has also been a major exporter of our fashion.

We know that President Joe Biden has appointed a number of Nigerians to important positions in his administration. Imagine that an assistant to the First Lady of the United States calls you to invite you to the White House, to present your creations to Dr. Jill Biden for an upcoming state visit to some African countries, what- what would guide your creative direction?

My style is a fusion of mainstream and afro fashion with a modern twist. I would have this in mind when creating the designs for the First Lady of the United States. Imagine the world of her wearing an Africa-focused design that communicates her husband’s concerns about the impact of climate change in Africa and how the United States would like African leaders to pursue policies that mitigate the effects of change climate. As you probably know, a major part of President Joe Biden’s political agenda centers on reversing or delaying the threat of climate change around the world. The world is truly an integrated ecosystem in which a climate crisis in one part has an impact in other parts of the globe.

Likewise, if Michelle Obama decided to visit Africa, meet and encourage African women in business, what wardrobe tips would you give her and pack her for the trip as well?

I love that you asked about Michelle Obama. I always dreamed of styling her. I would keep it simple, stylish and colorful. She has the type of wear and walk that makes every woman want to buy what she’s wearing. Who knows, one day I might have the opportunity to see her wearing my designs.

Looking into your fashion crystal ball, what fashion predictions can you make for 2022? In other words, where will fashion design go in 2022? What colors or color schemes and fabrics will reign in 2022?

It will depend on the season. For winter, I would go for darker shades of red, blue, green and burnt orange. For spring and summer, I would opt for pastels.

In Nigeria, Guaranty Trust Bank, Zenith and First Bank have all created platforms for home fashion designers to show off their creativity. Given your international experience and exposure, what would you say they are not doing well and what advice can you offer in this regard?

The fact that GTB and Zenith Bank created these platforms is something to admire. I would suggest that in addition to creating a platform to showcase creativity, it would also be nice to enter into collaborations on behalf of designers with major international stores to give those designers a chance to sell their designs in their stores. Most fashion buyers want to be sure that designers have a solid production structure and financial backing to enable them to produce and deliver orders on time. If institutions are not already doing this, it would be important to start supporting designers with interest-free funding.

The current President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwunmi Adesina, has expressed interest in actively supporting socio-economic growth initiatives in Africa. If you were to meet him one-on-one at an international forum, what would you tell him to do for the African creative industry through banking institutions in various countries, for emerging fashion brands, so to give them access to the main international exhibition platforms?

As I said earlier, the general struggle of emerging labels is primarily financial. It would be a great sign of confidence if these institutions could act as guarantors for these emerging creatives to obtain loans. It takes a lot of money to create a full runway collection and it also takes a lot to have professional models as well as all the event preparations that go into a fashion show. A little push and sponsorship here and there would go a long way to help Africans in the creativity industry.

Tell me a little bit about the person behind the beautiful face and the warm smile? Where are you from and how did you start your journey in the world of fashion?

I am from Ihitte Uboma in Imo State, Nigeria. I’ve always loved fashion from a young age, but like most Nigerian parents, my parents wanted their kids to go to college. I also have older cousins ​​who are good examples of academic excellence so to choose the opposite would lower the standards expected of me so I went to college. I studied foreign languages ​​and literatures in Nigeria before settling in Italy. In Italy, I studied for a masters in international business. Little by little, I finally decided to pursue my true love of fashion by enrolling in a fashion school also in Italy. Here I am today as the founder and CEO of my fashion brand, Joy Meribe, (which is called after my name, Joy Meribe).

What main lessons did you learn during the trip? Beyond fashion and design, what life lessons have you learned?

I learned to do it with fear, resilience, unwavering faith, and persistence. This trip reaffirmed my belief in studying and improving even when it didn’t seem like it was necessary. The opportunity does not wait for preparation, only those who are prepared are ready enough to seize the opportunities that present themselves.

Can we look forward to the day when you attend Fashion Weekend Lagos (FWKD Lagos) hosted by GTBank, and maybe host a Master Class session for young budding designers?

It would be my greatest pleasure!

Describe the support structure of friends and family that allows you to move forward in the face of the challenges of your chosen career.

I am blessed to have a close-knit nuclear and extended family. You can always let go of hostile friends, but with family you’re stuck for life so I’m blessed to have my kind of family. Going back to school every now and then comes with financial and other hardships, but my family has supported me in a way that keeps me doing what I’m doing. My husband and children are the main ones who feel the deprivations that come with my work, but they have always been there and covered all the gaps like real soldiers.