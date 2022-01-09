Duchess of Cambridge’s 40th birthday marked by trio of new photos | Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge





The Duchess of Cambridge celebrated her 40th birthday by posting three glamorous portraits of herself. Photographed in different Alexander McQueen dresses, Kate posed for fashion photographer Paolo Roversi, who has worked with stars such as Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss and described the Duchess’ photograph as a moment of sheer joy. Roversi said the Duchess could bring hope to the world with her positive energy. The Duchess is said to have celebrated her 40th birthday on Sunday privately with her family at the Cambridges home in Norfolk. The three new photographic portraits released by Kensington Palace were taken at Kew Gardens in November. Photograph: Paolo Roversi / PA Roversi said: Taking the portrait of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge has been a real honor for me and a moment of pure joy. I was touched by her warm and friendly welcome and enchanted by her shining eyes which reflected the beauty of her soul and her smile showing the generosity of her heart. It was for me a deep and rich experience, an unforgettable moment. I have met a wonderful person, one who with her positive energy can bring hope to the whole world. In the only colorful image in the series, Kate wears an asymmetrical red off-the-shoulder McQueen dress, earrings loaned by the Queen, and an open hairstyle with loose curls while striking a casual pose with her hands seemingly in pockets. of the dress. The other images were produced in monochrome. In one, a head and shoulders image, she is smiling broadly as the other shows her sitting in profile and looking into the distance, with her engagement ring prominently displayed on the light fabric of her dress. The portraits will enter the permanent collection of the National Portrait Gallery. Composite: Paolo Roversi / PA In both photographs, she is wearing earrings that belonged to Diana, Princess of Wales, PA reported. Ahead of her birthday, Kate was praised for her vision and commitment to establishing her Royal Foundation Center for Early Childhood to support children’s development. Michael Samuel, chairman of the board of directors of the Anna Freud National Center for Children and Families, one of the nation’s leading child and youth mental health charities, praised the likely future Queen for her work supporting research into a child’s formative years, adding that she had shown passion and compassion in her role as patron of the organization.

