How cutting carbs and lifting weights helped this man lose 170 pounds

Cem Kocyigit is a 38 year old male living in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, who works in finance. A ravenous appetite and almost constant overeating had left him severely overweight; Covid forced him to face this reality and commit to turning around. In his own words, here’s how he did it.

When Covid hit, I had black thoughts. I was 37, overweight in a country that was not mine, and realized I was vulnerable. A few months before, I had reached 265 pounds. I ate a lot, probably 4,500 to 5,000 calories per day. We’re talking about two breakfast sandwiches, just huge portions all day. I knew it was a problem. With a still mysterious virus circling the world, I could die alone, with no one to take care of me.

I figured it would be easier to get in shape at age 47, so I started looking around. I found the site of Ultimate performance here in Amsterdam and read a lot of positive reviews. They seemed to know what they were doing, and I thought there was no shame in asking people for help who know what they are doing.

The biggest change was controlling my diet. I had to learn to live with my appetite. I cut back on the carbs, almost completely eliminating them. I focused on healthy fats and lots of protein. I also learned to eat differently: no snacking, just full meals, with water, coffee or tea in between. I was drinking shakes after a workout.

Cem Kocyigit

I did weight training three times a week. It was a challenge at first, because I couldn’t do a lot of movements, but my trainer pushed me to do it. It was intense weight training, adding more difficulty as I progressed. Then I would also do HIIT workouts twice a week for twenty minutes each. Outside of the gym, I really focused on better sleep habits. And instead of taking an Uber, now I walk everywhere. I’ll be leaving 90 minutes early just so I can walk where I’m going.

In about 16 months, I lost about 170 pounds; my body fat percentage went from 38 percent to around 14 percent. I now have very muscular arms, legs and buttocks. I have a flat stomach with visible muscles, which I never had even when I was in college. A few of my close friends were so shocked that it took a few hours to get used to my new look.

Ultimate performance

It was a big boost to my confidence. I’ve always had good taste in fashion, so I can rock my old pants and trench coats again, and also look pretty good in my new clothes. I wake up more easily in the morning, I’m energetic and ready to go. I had a recent check-up and the GP thought I was a guy in my twenties. It really made my day.

From there, I might like to put on some weight and see if I can finally get that six pack. I certainly haven’t finished.

For anyone looking to get started, I want to reiterate that there is no shame in asking for help. The experts are here to learn, and the right ones will help you find the path that’s right for you. I had exercised intermittently for four years before I really got to the point of changing things for the better. Sometimes that’s what it takes. Every trip is different.

-As said to Jesse Hicks

Jesse hicks

Jesse Hicks is a Detroit-based writer and former editor of The Verge, specializing in long-running stories about science, health, and technology.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io