Murrells Big Night propels men’s basketball to MSU, 82-72

OXFORD, Miss. Matthew Murrell’s 31 points led to a spectacular team effort for the Ole Miss men’s basketball team, as the Rebels edged out their Mississippi State rival, 82-72, at the SJB Pavilion on Saturday night. .

Ole Miss (9-5, 1-1 SEC) enjoyed several superb individual performances, but it was Murrell’s dynamite shooting that sparked the Rebels early on and helped them keep pace with a talented state. Mississippi (10-4, 1-1 SEC) who managed to stay competitive despite dropping 20 following a scorching first half from Ole Miss. It was the 265th all-time meeting between the Rebels and the Bulldogs, the SEC’s oldest rivalry dating back to 1914. With the win, Ole Miss improved to 86-45 against State at Oxford.

“There is no such thing as a rivalry game,” Ole Miss head coach said Kermit davis . “I’ve grown up with this rivalry my whole life and been on both sides which is unique. Of course I’m happy to be on this side. (MSU) has a great chance of going to the tournament. The NCAA. They’re well trained, tough. It was a great game, a great crowd, and I appreciate everyone who came out. “

Murrell was the first rebel to score on the night at 19:08 of the first half and he never looked back, finishing with a career-high 31 points on 10 of 11 shots, a 5 line on 5 of threes and a free throw clip 6 of 6, including 23 in a demonstrative first half. Those 31 total points are tied for any SEC player this season, and are also the most scored by any SEC player in conference this year. He is only the third Rebel to pass 5 out of 5 beyond the arc in a game, joining Devontae Shuler against Jackson State on December 10, 2020 and Joe Harvell on March 9, 1990. Murrell’s 23 points in the first half are the most scored by a rebel in the first half against an opponent in the SEC since Stefan Moody scored 24 v Mississippi State on March 2, 2016.

“The last time I felt this in the zone was at IMG [Academy] in high school when I played on ESPN, ”Murrell said after the game. “It was the last time I felt this way.

“We had an incredible start,” said Davis. “We got into a good rhythm and Matt Murrell just got into an amazing zone. He’s been training like this lately and has pulled every shot like that.”

That first-half start ended with a 50-36 advantage over the Rebels at the break, the most points Ole Miss has scored in the first half against an SEC opponent since taking over. scored 51 against Mississippi State on Jan. 31, 2017. A 15-2 Rebel-led start of 6:28 pm to 2:28 pm helped give Ole Miss a 17-7 lead, with the Rebels hitting three trikes in that first stretch. However, the Bulldogs hit back with a 12-2 streak to restart the game at 19-19 with 11:30 to go in the first half. Ole Miss responded with a bang, clocking a 22-8 run from 11:02 to 5:07. Murrell scored eight of his 23 first-half points in this set, then closed the half with two more threes to put the Rebels at 50 points before entering the locker room.

Senior Nysier brooks took control from the break, scoring the first six rebel points before a Jaemyn Brakefield three at 5:12 pm gave the Rebels a high of 20 points at 59-39. A 12-2 follow-up streak from State reduced the Rebels’ lead to 61-51 with 13:13 to go, and the Bulldogs were able to narrow down even more to single digits several times in the final five minutes of action. , but the bombastic offensive exit in the first half and the four-headed attack from Murrell (31), Brooks (15), Brakefield (15) and Daechun Ruffin (17) proved too difficult to overcome.

For Brooks, his last row of stats showed an impressive 15 points, a career-high 16 rebounds and a career-high five blocks. Of his 16 boards, eight came on the offensive glass.

“ Nysier brooks It was the difference in the game with 16 rebounds, ”said Davis. “He was just around all night and he never left the paint and they were one of the best rebounding teams in the country.

First year care Daechun Ruffin had another great outing, dropping 17 points on a career-high three to three points, while handing out a career-high eight assists and recording four steals. Jaemyn Brakefield finished with 15 points, four rebounds and one block. On the night, Ole Miss shot 11 of 23 of three, making her last two games now 22 of 45 (0.489) and only received one point off the bench.

Ole Miss returns to the road next Tuesday to face Texas A&M (13-2, 2-0 SEC) on Tuesday night. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CT live on the SEC network.

