Fashion showdown! Katrina Kaif or Sara Ali Khan: Who achieved the white lace crop top look? | Hindi movie news





Survey * You voted Fashion showdown! Katrina Kaif or Sara Ali Khan: Who achieved the white lace crop top look? Katrina kaif Sarah Ali Khan Katrina Kaif and Sara Ali Khan are known for their impeccable fashion sense. Divas often turn heads with their red carpet looks and airport appearances. Recently, photos of Sara in a white lace crop top have gone viral on social media. It reminded fans of Katrina’s look in white of 2019. In this photo we can see the ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ actress in an all white look with a long sleeve lace crop top and white pants. The top had a bralette attached. Speaking of her makeup, she went for smoky eyes and flushed cheeks.



Check out his photo here: Sara recently went for a very similar look. She wore an all-white lace ensemble that included a floral lace crop top and a ruffled mini skirt. Sara styled her with a nude bralette under her see-through top and paired it with a ruffled mini skirt. She completed her look with nude lips and minimal makeup. Sharing the photos, the ‘Atrangi Re’ actress wrote: ‘Mary had a little lamb



His fleece was white as snow



Sara took Laksmi and Flo



And there was a camera and Ro ” Check out his photos here: On the work side, we will see Kat next in “Tiger 3” with Salman Khan. The actress was supposed to fly to Delhi for the filming of the film. Manufacturers have decided to postpone filming following the increase in COVID-19 cases across the country. Sara is riding on Atrangi Re’s success with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.



