Penn State men’s hockey falls to Notre Dame in overtime thriller, Fighting Irish end sweep | Penn State Men’s Hockey News





After a controversial end to the Friday night game, Notre Dame ended the Saturday game in a stunning way, leaving no doubt in anyone’s mind. Max Ellis found some slack with 0.2 seconds left in the 3v3 overtime to give the Fighting Irish the 5-4 victory in an offensive explosion from both sides. After losing even 90 seconds, Penn State responded with three straight goals, but Notre Dame turned on the lamp twice after that to tie things up to three. Guy Gadowksys’ side took a one-goal lead in the third period, but Notre Dame scored late to force overtime and ultimately win. Here are three takeaways from the Penn States series discontinued at Notre Dame # 13. Dowd dominates Second-year defenseman Jimmy Dowd Jr. provided a huge spark for the Blues and Whites offense on Saturday night. The Nittany Lion scored their second and third goals of the year for Penn State. The sophomore entered the competition as the team’s most-scoring defenseman with 12 points and extended that lead by adding two more to his total. With defensemen’s two points on the night being goals, Dowd Jr. entered the competition tied with the team’s leader in assists with senior forward Ben Copeland, with 11 on the campaign. Saturday’s performance ended a three-game points shortage for the second, a streak that was tied for his entire season. Stressful series Penn State and Notre Dame traded offensive punches throughout their two-game streak. The Nittany Lions and Fighting Irish combined for a total of 15 goals in both games. The back-and-forth streak even saw the pair tied on four occasions, including three such instances in Saturday’s affair. The series has also proven to be full of points, with six instances of a single team scoring two or more goals in a row, including Penn States three in a row to meet the opening tally for Notre Dames on Saturday. The icing on the cake was the extra time in Game 2 where the Irish came away victorious after scoring with 0.2 seconds to go. Stay out of the box For the first time this season, the blues and whites have completely avoided his penalty. The Nittany Lions entered the competition with the 13th most penalty minutes per game in the nation, which was also enough for the Big Ten’s second-place finish behind Michigan. The Nittany Lions’ previous record in penalty minutes was set in both games against Ohio State, where they committed just two minor infractions in each game. By committing no penalties against the Irish on Saturday, the Blues and Whites also set a season record for their lowest penalty minute total in a two-game streak, after spending just six minutes in the box. in the first game. MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE Penn State couldn’t get over the bump after falling to a deficit early in the second period F … If you would like to submit a letter to the editor, click here. TP submit

