Fashion
Celebrity style: Yuna’s strength in fashion is her commitment to dress modestly
If there is one celebrity in Malaysia who has proven to be an enduring fashion icon, it’s Yunalis Mat Zaraai.
The singer-songwriter, known as Yuna, has gone on a sort of style journey. His sense of dress has evolved since he first appeared on stage in the 2000s.
While the Yunas outfits have matured over the years, going from vibrant and pretty to timeless, they still stand firm as ever.
Of course, the turban hijab she wears will always be an integral part of her look. The 35-year-old popularized the style with an international audience.
Muslim girls, we love fashion! Whether we wear the hijab or not is our choice and it is time for the industry to take notice, Yuna said. The Guardian in 2017, about becoming the face of the UK’s first Uniqlos hijab line.
Honestly, I don’t know how it started, this hijabi fashion thing, but I’m glad it did. I like the style that I have, it’s my identity.
In March of last year, Yuna made the cover of Vogue Singapore. In the interview, she recounted how a record company manager once told her that she needed to take off her scarf and make the world look sexy. She refused.
True to form, she has managed to take ownership of her appearance and make everything she wears look good.
Yuna is seen in everything from cool jeans to flowy dresses, and she doesn’t limit her dress. For her, experimenting is all right as long as it matches her modest style.
Global reach
Yuna made waves all over the world. His discography includes collaborations with Usher and Pharrell Williams. She performed as a special guest at the 2016 Soul Train Music Awards. She was even nominated for a BET Award in 2017.
And to think about it, it all started with the viral success of his music uploaded to the social networking platform Myspace.
She was recognized by the Malaysia Book Of Records for being the first Malaysian artist to have an album ranked in the Billboard Top 10. The accolades she has received are simply too numerous to list.
Yuna also has a law degree. Born in Kedah, she grew up in Subang Jaya, Selangor, before eventually heading to the United States for a short stay when her entertainment career took off.
In 2016, Rolling stone named her album as one of the best R&B albums of 2016, alongside other great artists like Beyonce.
Yunas Chapters, which features cameos from Usher and Jhene Aiko, demonstrates that the Malaysian pop star is an insightful lyricist who only needs a stellar singles or two to grab mainstream attention, the magazine wrote.
Fast forward to 2022, Yunas’ fame and influence shines brighter than ever.
Spotify currently shows that it has 1.4 million listeners. Her Instagram account, where she regularly shares her life and fashion sense, has more than 900,000 followers.
Conquer the world of fashion
Not only content to set fashion trends, Yuna is also making her mark in the style industry with various collaborations.
She has previously teamed up with Malaysian designer Hatta Dolmat for a collection that includes cute pieces like kimono cardigans, loose tops and palazzo pants.
His friendship with Hatta is definitely close. When she got married in 2018, she wore her designs.
When Hatta released a sustainable fashion collection, Yuna was featured in the campaign and web series leading up to Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week 2020.
She described her designs made from recycled plastic bottles as amazing.
Last year, Yuna also worked with Malaysian semi-fine jewelry store Kin to create limited edition hoop earrings. Like her turban hijabs, these are considered uniquely Yuna and part of her iconic look.
In 2019, she partnered with shoe designer Christy Ng to launch a collection of shoes and handbags.
She has also made appearances at international fashion weeks at the invitation of global fashion houses.
Such collaborations and visibility underline his love for fashion. It shows that she sees dressing not only as a part of her entertainment career, but as an important and very personal passion.
