Bookmark THESE Men’s Razor Sets To Give Your Dad On His Birthday

When it comes to giving gifts to men, we are often left in awe of what would appeal to them. While women have so many options, men have few and finding the perfect gift that will serve your man is never easy. If you are thinking of giving your dad his birthday and thinking about what will make him happy, take a look at these gift sets from different brands that consist of a razor, shaving foam, face scrub, etc. It will surely be a useful gift for your father who is always hesitant to spend on himself. Gillette Mach3 razor gift set Featuring three blade technology and a front pivot for precision, Mach 3 is one of the best razors that promises a clean shave without any cuts. The lubricating gel strip turns white when the shave is no longer optimal. It will be an amazing gift for your dad who still struggles with the regular blades. Price: Rs 1149 Buy now Bombay Shaving Company Gift Set This set includes a precision silver metal safety razor, exfoliating scrub, shaving cream, aftershave balm, shaving brush and feather blades. The razor was designed like a razor should be: sharp and heavy. It works in conjunction with scrubs, creams and balms to provide the best shaving experience. Price: Rs 2349 Buy now Spruce Streak6 Pivot – Razor with 6 blades Price: Rs 299 Buy now Essentials Mud Shave Kit With great packaging and as many products as possible in one set, this will be a chic gift that your daddy will love. It includes a 6-blade razor, shaving cream, aftershave balm and extra cartridges. Price: Rs 699 Buy now LetsShave Pro 4 blade The swivel head provides a close shave without nicks or cuts. The superior open-flow architecture on the back of the cartridge makes flushing quick and easy. Price: Rs 399 Buy now Also read: Amazon offer of the day: 5 cool sunglasses under Rs 700 to style your look

