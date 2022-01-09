Chop, chop Why unique haircuts are all the rage for 2022 | Fashion

Haerial trends in 2021 ranged from shallots to a shaggy mullet preferred by Miley Cyrus and Rihanna to buzzcut, as seen on Iris Law and Adwoa Aboah. But this year, it’s a technique, rather than a style, that is more and more in demand in salons. The phrase you need to know is: instinctive cut.

This technique is not for the faint hearted. This is a freehand cut by a hairstylist, based on their thoughts on a client’s face shape, hair type, and product routine. This differs from the typical first image approach, where a client shows an image of a celebrity with a hairstyle they want. With the instinctive cut, the goal and the aspiration is a haircut as unique as its wearer.

George northwood, whose famous clients include Alicia Vikader, Rachel Weisz and the Duchess of Sussex, practices the instinctive cut. The result, he says, is that the client will come out of the chair with hair specially designed for him; rather than with a reproduction of something that doesn’t look or feel right.

Iris Laws buzzcut was one of the hair trends of 2021. Photography: Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images for Kering

Jacqueline Kilikita, beauty editor-in-chief of the feminist site Refinery29, recently wrote on the trend, claiming that she first encountered the phrase on the websites of trendy hairstylists such as Northwood, Adam Reed and Hare & Bone. She experienced the technique herself at The hair brothers. They cut inches from my lengths, layering them and shaving them off as we go, she says. The result was a cut that suited me perfectly and I love it. I haven’t straightened my hair since – huge for me, like I did every day because the cut allows me to embrace my natural waves.

Kilikita says the growing popularity of such a technique can be seen as part of the pandemic’s wider impact on self-image. We want low-maintenance hair that will look effortless in real life and on Zoom, she says. For many, being isolated has allowed us to be the most authentic ourselves, and the instinctive cut is to embrace individuality.

Northwood says more customers are becoming aware of the technique, which matches other trends: Now that personalization is more common, everyone seems to have higher expectations. The bespoke style meets the needs of the individual and rarely disappoints.

A good client-hairdresser relationship is essential. Top performing hairstylists will have an immediate instinct for what will work best for their client, says Northwood. Without it, the result may be certain or at worst, unsuitable.

Showing pictures can always be helpful. Bring in pictures of hairstyles you like so the stylist can get a feel for your aesthetic, says Kilikita. While they probably don’t reference these images when cutting, they are likely to take elements of the bangs or layers style and make them unique to you.

Northwood cautions: Not all hairstylists are aware of what an instinctive cut is, so I recommend that you simply ask your stylist to follow their instincts. Make sure to come up with a yardstick in the form of images you like, to make sure you’re both in similar territory beforehand.

Tom Warr, academy director of the London trade fair chain Blue tit, does not use the term instinctive cut, but it does encourage trainees to think on their feet when presented with a picture: if someone shows you a picture of very crisp bangs and you may want to talk with it the client’s expectations.

Warr uses images to give him an idea of ​​his clients’ ideas and dislikes. I like to see if I get their personality [so] there will be a lot of icebreaker questions, trying to get to know them, he said. You assess their vibration. This can help loads with the end result.