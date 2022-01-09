Kate Middleton at 40: the Duchess of Cambridge’s best fashion moments

Kate is a fashion icon (Photo: Getty / Metro.co.uk)

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge turns 40 today and we thought it was fitting to celebrate her sense of style.

From her engagement to Prince William to her wedding dress to her red carpet appearances, her looks have made fashion news around the world.

Champion of British design, she favors designers like Alexander McQueen, Jenny Packham, Erdem… During this time, she also dives into the world of the shopping street and is an ardent defender of longevity and the re-dressing of pieces.

Kate knows what works for both her role and her style. Belted coat dresses, clean silhouettes and midi styles are key benchmarks.

However, when the time comes, she likes to make a statement and have fun with her clothing choices too.

So to celebrate her birthday and her royal style prowess, here are 21 of her best fashion moments.

Commitment

The start of royal life (Photo: Samir Hussein / WireImage)

As she first entered formal royal life, Kate was stunned in a navy wrap dress by Issa London for the royal engagement announcement on November 16, 2010. The dress sold out quickly after its debut.

The royal wedding

It was a fashion moment (Photo: WireImage)

A true fashion moment, the Kates wedding dress is one of us that most will always remember. Designed by English designer Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, it featured a v-neckline, long sleeves, fitted Victorian bodice, hip padding and beautiful lace. In the process, a wave of wedding dresses was designed in her vision.

Lilac love



A vision in lilac (Photo: Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images)

Once again in Alexander McQueen, the Duchess of Cambridge wore this ethereal lilac dress to the BAFTA Brits at the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles, Calif. In 2011. It was a sign that she was quickly mastering her red carpet looks.

Houndstooth with a twist



Well done pregnancy fashion (Photo: Samir Hussein / WireImage)

On the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s first royal tour of Sweden and Norway, Kate pulled some stunning looks out of the bag. Pregnant Prince Louis at the time, she showed that pregnancy fashion doesn’t have to be restrictive. Dressed in a chic houndstooth coat by Catherine Walker and carrying a burgundy quilted Chanel bag, she was the epitome of chic.

Shining star

A passage to pomp and glamor (Photo: Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty Images)

Throughout her fashion journey, the Duchess has often turned to designer Jenny Packham. This sparkling gown worn to the Tusk Trust Awards in 2013 was a move towards glitz and glam for the royal.

A nautical moment



Simple Divine (Photo: David Jones WPA Pool / Getty Images)

While she excels in second-hand outfits, Kate knows how to dress for any engagement. This nautical look from Alexander McQueen is a fashion top.

Lady in red



A splash of color (Photo: Theodore Wood via Getty Images)

With her flowing brown braids, red is always going to pop on the Duchess and this Beulah London evening dress flatters her beautifully. A classic piece that would work in any year, for any occasion.

Casual in Chanel



A casual look for the Duchess (Photo: Karwai Tang / WireImage)

When called upon, Kate does casual cool with ease. This burgundy knit outfit with a scalloped mock neck from affordable Warehouse and olive green culottes from the British Jigsaw line is accessible and perfect for fall outfit.

Sparkling at events



One of her most beloved looks (Photo: Indigo / Getty Images)

One of her most beloved looks, this dazzling blush pink dress from Jenny Packham created a serious buzz when she debuted it in 2011. Kate, who is a fan of re-wear, the scope again in 2016.

Put on your outfits



(Photo: Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty Images)

Simple but fun, this burgundy Paule Ka skirt suit was first worn by Kate in 2012. She has worn it several times since, making it a classic forever.

Events at Alexander McQueen



The Duchess wore this dress for the first time in 2012 (Photo: Mark Cuthbert / UK Press via Getty Images)

The Duchess often looks to Alexander McQueen to dress for an event and this embroidered white and gold dress is a must have. It was an ideal choice for the Bafta Awards 2020 where attendees were encouraged to wear an old outfit or a rented piece. She first wore the dress at a state dinner in Malaysia in 2012.

Simple and chic



Wearing Massimo Dutti (Photo: Anwar Hussein / WireImage)

The Duchess is a fan of high street fashion and this Camel Massimo Dutti coat is a must have. Simple and chic, we approve.

Green and glamorous



A dress worthy of the Royal Variety show (Photo: Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty Images)

A dress worthy of the Royal Variety Performance, Kate turned heads in another scintillating gown from Jenny Packham. This time, she chose deep emerald, another shade that flatters the Duchess perfectly.

Elegant in Erdem



A chic ensemble for the opening of the V & As Photography Center (Photo: Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty Images)

For the opening of the V & As photography center, Kate chose another British designer. This time it was Erdem, and her plaid midi dress with an open neckline is made for the Duchess who simply accessorized her with deep plum heels and a matching bag.

Off-the-shoulder chic



A classic look (Photo: Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty Images)

Wearing an off-the-shoulder white dress by Barbara Casasola, the Duchess presented a master class by dressing muted. Elegance in motion.

Michael Kors on the school run



The school run has never looked better (Photo: WPA Pool / Getty Images)

Sporting a bouncy new blow-dry, Kate donned a floral belted shirt dress by Michael Kors for Princess Charlotte’s first day of school. Have school races ever been so chic? We don’t think so.

Festive style well done



Use the silhouettes that suit her (Photo: Samir Hussein / WireImage)

Kate knows her figures and this Catherine Walker coat dress is a style she returns to time and time again. Worn on the set of UKsTogether at the Christmascarol service last month, this is a shapely party outfit.

Classic second-hand outfit



She’s an expert in second-hand outfits (Photo: WPA Pool / Getty Images)

For the baptism of Prince Louis, the Duchess of Cambridge has once again chosen Alexander McQueen. This time it was a simple white dress with puffed sleeves and a midi hem, and a matching headband adorned with flowers.

Floral fantasy



This Emilia Wickstead dress is a standout piece (Photo: Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty Images)

Dressed in another classic British designer, Kate opted for casual elegance when she wore this baby blue floral Emilia Wickstead midi to the Back to Nature Play Garden launch at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2019.

Church but make it fashionable



Match with Princess Charlotte (Photo: Pool / Samir Hussein / WireImage)

While at St. Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham Estate, Kate wore a stunning gray Catherine Walker coat. She accessorized the standout piece with emerald green pumps, bag and headdress, matching the hue of Princess Charlotte’s adorable coat.

Golden girl

Wearing Jenny Packham again (Photo: Karwai Tang / WireImage)

It was a real wow sartorial moment for the future queen. In one of her most daring red carpet looks to date, Kate made an entrance wearing a glittering gold cape Jenny Packham dress at the James Bond No Time To Die premiere.

Jenny Packham created the piece for a very special 007-themed capsule collection, which was designed in collaboration with EON Productions, the film company behind the James Bond franchise.

