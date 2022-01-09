Kate Middleton turns to wedding dress designer Sarah Burton for 40th birthday photoshoot

Kate Middleton has once again turned to her favorite designer for the shoot – more than worthy of a Vogue – on the occasion of her 40th birthday.

Sarah Burton, who designed the Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding dress for her wedding to Prince William in 2011, is the fashion tour de force behind the three Alexander McQueen dresses Kate wears in the striking set of photos taken by iconic Italian photographer Paulo Roversi.

It’s no surprise that Burton was chosen to dress Kate for her milestone birthday, the British designer, current Creative Director of Alexander McQueen, has been the Duchess’ sewing benchmark throughout her royal life.

The latest collaboration between the royal and Macclesfield-born mother-of-three, Burton, sees the Duchess aim for glamor in three ethereal dresses.

The 48-year-old Macclesfield-born designer who received an OBE in 2012 remains one of the UK’s fashion leaders – having a huge impact on everyday style and formal wear.

Released to mark Kate’s 40th birthday today, the trio of images show the Duchess in a confident pose – with the red dress similar to that from Alexander McQueen’s fall / winter collection which sells for 3,450.

The 48-year-old oversees all collections in Alexander McQueen’s portfolio and counts the design of Pippa Middleton’s bridesmaid dress among one of her other most memorable fashion moments.

The only color taken in the new trio of birthday photographs, taken at Kew Gardens in west London, shows Kate in a bold red dress with pouf sleeves and a cinched waist; a similar dress from Alexander McQueen’s fall / winter collection sells for 3,450.

Echoing both her wedding dress and the dresses worn by William’s mother Diana and the Queen during the first decades of her reign, the other two snaps released to mark Kate’s birthday show Kate in a more intimate style – a world away from the sharp pants suits and evening wear worn for public engagements.

The sleek photographs mark a radical departure from the images we’re more used to seeing of the Duchess in formal poses or surrounded by her family – with echoes of the styles of William’s mother, Diana, and the Queen in the first decades of his reign

Sarah, who is the current Creative Director of Alexander McQueen, made headlines in 2011 after designing the Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding dress (pictured)

Everyone sees Kate in a confident pose; in two of the photographs, she is looking directly into the camera, her hand elegantly resting in the pocket of a red one-shoulder dress as her hair rolls over her shoulder.

A palace source said the photo Kate is posing next to was inspired by the work of Cecil Beaton, the revered photographer who captured historic images of the Queen and Princess Margaret.

Her jewelry, as in the three images, is limited to a single pair of earrings, in this case diamonds borrowed from the Queen’s private collection, so her expression is at the center of her concerns.

The royal’s long-standing friendship with the designer saw Kate call on Burton to design her wedding dress, with Burton vowing to keep it a secret.

Sarah Burton, Creative Director of Alexander McQueen, was so eager to cover up her involvement in the creation of the dress that she told no one other than a small group of colleagues who would work with her on the dress. design.

Kate’s big day: Burton’s designs were shrouded in secrecy before the 2011 nuptials – designer claiming she had ‘a lot of fun’ trying to hide from the press

Sarah Burton pictured with model Naomi Campbell at the Fashion Awards in London 2019

She told the New York Post after the wedding, “The funniest thing I’ve ever been trying to hide … we laughed a lot about it.”

She admitted she had “kind of blown up” when she was filmed running around Catherine’s hotel, The Goring in central London, the night before the May 2011 wedding, but described the royal family as “down to earth”.

Born in Manchester, Sarah worked alongside Alexander McQueen for 14 years before the founder’s tragic death in 2010. She was appointed head of the brand’s women’s clothing design in 2000, just two years after graduating from college. at Central St Martins in London.

Sarah Burton has been recognized for her creativity in the fashion industry in the past, receiving an Order of the British Empire in 2012 and the Designer of the Year award at the British Fashion Awards in 2011.