Valdosta State men’s basketball falls heart-wrenching in West Florida

PENSACOLA, FLA. (vstateblazers.com) West Florida’s Wendell Matthews scored a layup with six seconds left as he visited Valdosta State in a 99-97 overtime heartbreak on Saturday afternoon. VSU had six double-digit players and a junior double-double Michael cole with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Juniors Cam Hamilton and Maurice Gordon leads VSU with 19 points each.

Hamilton got the “and one” after the Argos missed the first possession in overtime as he couldn’t convert the game to three points. LaTrell Tate scored on the other end for a score of 90-90 with 4:11 left for the Argos. Two good looks from the Blazers on the possession that followed fell through, but the first year Ricky brown recovered a key rebound and emptied a huge trey for a 93-92 lead with two minutes and a left change in overtime. Dave Petit-Homme scored giving the UWF 94-93 advantage, but junior Jacques Owens gave VSU the lead at 95-94 with 1:44 left on two free throws. Tate responded for the Argos with a big trey with 1:21 left for his 21st point of the match at 97-95.

Hamilton suffered a foul with 24 seconds left and made both free throws to tie the score at 97, before the winner Matthews. VSU took one last look with two seconds left as Owens’ trey was off target.

The Blazers fell to 7-7 in the year and to 3-4 in the Gulf South Conference game, while the UWF improved to 12-3 overall and 6-2 in the conference match. In a start-to-end thriller, the match saw 18 lead changes and 14 draws as VSU built a 13-point second-half lead to 65-52, but UWF rallied for the win in extension.

Junior Maurice Gordon was eight of 12 on the field with two treys and eight rebounds, while Hamilton was six of 13 on the field with three treys, four of five from the line and three steals. Cole had seven of 12 on the field with three free throws and all 12 boards, including seven on defense. First-year student Ricky brown knocked down five treys with five of nine on the field for 15 points, while Owens finished with 14 points and second DJ Mitchell had 13 points.

The UWF had six double-digit players, led by Tate’s record 21 points. He was seven of 17 on the field, three of nine from distance and four of four on the line. Dave Petit-Homme finished with 10 points and 14 rebounds, while Jejuan Weatherspoon narrowly missed a double-double with 16 points and nine rebounds.

The Blazers are heading home to host Delta State and Mississippi College next week for Hall of Fame weekend. The Blazers and statesmen meet on Thursday, Jan.13 at 8 p.m. at the Complex, then face Mississippi College on Jan.15 at 4 p.m.

In a high score of the first four minutes and change, the Blazers built a capped 13-9 lead with a hook shot from Cole. Petit-Homme buried a UWF triple shot in the 15-14, but Hook responded with his sixth point of the game on a layup for a 17-14 lead with 14:18 remaining at halftime. The offensive fireworks display continued as an emphatic Gordon dunk pushed the lead to five at 19-14 with 14:06 left in the half as VSU started the game 8 of 12 on the field with two treys, while UWF was 5 of 7 from the field and three triples.

The UWF tied the game at 22 with 10:15 left on a Tate jumper and the Argos took the lead moments later on a Daniel Sofield jumper, but again the Blazers give the answer with a second-year DJ Mitchell layup for a 24-24 point and 8:52 to play in the half. After a triple from Tate, Gordon responded with one of his own for a 33-31 VSU lead with 6:26 left in the half and his 12e point of the game. The game continued to be a back-and-forth affair for the next four minutes, with neither team able to secure a significant advantage.

Weatherspoon gave UWF the advantage 46-45 with 2:11 remaining at halftime. Two Blazers free throws and a jumper from Owens put VSU ahead 49-46 with a Mitchell layup at the Buzzer for a 51-46 lead in intermission, tying the game’s biggest lead for the Blazers at this point.

For the half-time, both teams shot the ball extremely well as VSU was 19 of 31 from the floor for an average of 61.3, while UWF was 20 of 35 from the field for an average of 57.1 . Both teams buried five of 11 treys and the Blazers were 8 of 10 in the line, while UWF was one of two. There were seven draws and nine halftime lead changes. Mitchell led the way with 13 points in the first half on a perfect five of five from the field with a trey and two free throws, while Gordon added 12 points from five of six from the field with a trey and one of two from the field. line . Tate is a high 10 points for the Argos on four of 10 shots and two of five from distance.

Brown hit a trey for a 56-50 VSU lead with 17:51 left in the contest, followed by an offensive foul and a turnover over the Argos. After a brief cold spell for both teams, Cole finished with a flush for a 58-50 lead with 16:21 remaining as VSU opened the second half scoring seven of the first 11 points. On the first half-time media timeout, Owens put the Reds and Blacks to ten at 60-50 with 15:51 to go and the game’s biggest lead. Brown continued the hot hand with another trey and a 63-50 lead as VSU extended the race to 12-4 to open the half with just over 14 minutes remaining.

A layup and triple from Sofield quickly brought the UWF down to 65-57 with 12:49 left, but Blazer junior Cam Hamilton responded with a trey on the other end for his tenth point of the game and a 68-57 lead with less than 12 minutes to go.

Two Argos free throws and a Trey Weatherspoon brought the UWF down to 72-66 with 10:21 to go. After a missed shot and block, Weatherspoon followed with a dunk, reducing the VSU’s lead to 72-68 with 9:31 left and a time out by the Blazers. A bucket from the Argos pulled them into the 72-70 with just over eight minutes left as the UWF used a 13-5 run from the Hamilton trey.

Cole, who continued to have an exceptional game, pushed VSU’s lead to six with a layup for his 17e match point and a 78-72 lead with 7:03 to go. Two quick scores from the UWF once again brought the Argos down to two at 78-76 with five minutes remaining.

Two free throws on a time out tied the game at 78 and UWF took their first lead since scoring 1:58 in the first half with a Darrin Jenkins dunk with 4:51 left, but Gordon had again the answer for the Blazers and a triple for an 81-80 lead with 4:31 remaining.

Two free throws and a Sofield layup gave UWF an 85-81 lead with 3:32 remaining and Gordon cut the deficit in half with a layup for his 17e point of the match and 2:53 to play at 85-83. Weatherspoon pushed the back to four with a dunk for an 87-83 lead and 2:09 to go. Hamilton’s game was once again huge, with another trey shooting VSU at 87-86 then stole an assist and scored for an 88-87 lead with 1:14 remaining as he scored five points consecutive.

Another Hamilton steal gave the Blazers the chance to take the lead and Owens’ retreat missed the game with three seconds left as the game went into overtime, 88-88.