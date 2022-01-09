10 of Kate Middleton’s best looks that you can easily recreate

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is one of the members of the royal family who is famous for her elegant style and fashion statements. Whenever she goes out for a casual outing or formal event, her look is always in the headlines. From main street to luxury, the Duchess, also known by her maiden name Kate Middleton, has worn many different brands. Her appearance is so revered that many times the clothes she wears are out of stock within hours.

If you are one of her followers and love the way she dresses, we have a treat for you.

10 of Kate Middleton’s best looks that you can recreate with the suggested products

Monochrome rulers

Image: Courtesy of @ christopherkane / Instagram

The royal made a statement in a monochromatic red outfit when she showed up to deliver a speech at UK Drug Abuse Awareness Week on October 19, 2021. The Duchess looked stunning in pairing a red Ralph Lauren sweater with a pleated skirt. by Christopher Kane in the same color. She accessorized the look with a beige bag and pumps.

Here’s how you can recreate the look

Purple power

Image: Courtesy of @dukeandduchessofcambridge

Kate Middleton turned many heads as she dressed in a purple pantsuit with a black turtleneck for her visit to Ulster University in Northern Ireland in September 2021. She teamed up the look to a black handbag and heels.

Here’s how you can recreate the look

Formal game on point

Image: Courtesy of @dukeandduchessofcambridge

The Duchess of Cambridge made a splash in a houndstooth print Zara midi dress at the Center for Longitudinal Studies at University College London. She completed the look with matching pumps and earrings.

Here’s how you can recreate the look

A royal affair

Image: Courtesy of @dukeandduchessofcambridge

She looked nothing short of a dream in an Alexander McQueen gown as she made an appearance for the 2021 Earthshot Prize Awards with Prince William.

Here’s how you can recreate the look

Happy blues

Image: Courtesy of @dukeandduchessofcambridge

the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the reception of the United Nations Climate Change Conference, where the Duchess put her best foot in fashion in an Eponine London blue dress. She paired the look with gorgeous earrings and pumps.

Here’s how you can recreate the look

Festive casuals

Image: Courtesy of @dukeandduchessofcambridge

Kate Middleton opted for a gorgeous red Miu Miu cardigan with a black pencil skirt for the Christmas Eve 2021 celebration at Westminster Abbey.

Here’s how you can create the look

Lavender magic

Image: Courtesy of @dukeandduchessofcambridge

The Duchess looked pretty in a pastel lavender LK Bennett puff sleeve gown during an event at the London School of Economics in June 2021.

Here’s how you can recreate the look

Belt him!

Image: Courtesy of @dukeandduchessofcambridge

Kate Middleton stole the show during her visit to Scotland in 2021. The Duchess wore a cerulean blue belted coat dress by Catherine Walker, which she teamed with matching pumps, a gorgeous necklace and a clutch.

Here’s how you can recreate the look

Robe of power

Image: Courtesy of @dukeandduchessofcambridge

The Duchess of Cambridge showed up in a cobalt blue Zara blazer and pleated skirt from Hope Fashion for an event during her visit to Scotland. She teamed the look with dangling earrings, beige pumps and a clutch.

Here’s how you can recreate the look

Pure elegance

Image: Courtesy of @dukeandduchessofcambridge

Kate Middleton chose a gorgeous wrap dress from British label Ghost to pose for photos with Prince William marking their 10th wedding anniversary. The summer dress featured two floral prints and a belt.

Here’s how you can recreate the look

Hero and Featured Image: @dukeandduchessofcambridge