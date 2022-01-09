Fashion
Documentaries and dramas broadcast on BBC Player in January 2022
Kickstart 2022 featuring the best of UK productions. From insightful documentaries to gripping drama, your dose of entertainment is well and truly sorted on BBC Player in January 2022.
Start the month with The green planet, BBC Earth’s last flagship title in 2022. Presented by Sir David Attenborough, this 5-part series takes you into the secret and unseen lives of plants and how they behave like animals in so many ways.
You can also indulge in a fascinating history of tea through One cup: a thousand stories on BBC Earth. As one of China’s greatest contributions to human civilization, learn about the history and influence of tea through this stunning historical series.
Also discover the selection of drama series including the debut of Annika and the return of successful series, Midsomer Murders and Father Brown throughout the month.
Here are the top picks premiering on BBC Player in January 2022.
Annika
Premieres January 7
Chief Detective Inspector Annika Stranded has just become the head of a new specialist marine homicide unit tasked with solving murders taking place in and around Scotland’s waterways. Annika offers a unique perspective on the detective genre. As she breaks down the Fourth Wall, Annika invites the audience to hear her thoughts, engages them, and inspires them to solve crimes with her.
The green planet
Premieres January 10
Enter a magical hidden world full of remarkable new behaviors, emotional stories and surprising heroes. Presented by Sir David Attenborough. An essential documentary on nature on BBC player in January 2022, the docu series allows us to travel beyond the power of the human eye, to take a closer look at the interconnected world of plants.
One cup: a thousand stories
Premieres January 20
Tea is one of China’s greatest contributions to human civilization. He conquered the world to influence cultures, beliefs and behaviors across the world in surprising ways and now plays a major role in building a more sustainable future. This stunning historical series tells the story of tea on an unprecedented scale, revealing tea’s extraordinary landscapes, from high mountains to rugged coastlines. It empowers the women and men who grow, harvest, taste and sell tea to tell their own compelling stories, all captured in a lavish 4D.
Father Brown Series 9
Premieres January 21
The beautiful English countryside is the setting for more charming mysteries featuring the charismatic ecclesiastical sleuth. It is 1953 and the sleepy Cotswold village of Kembleford is shaken by despicable acts such as the murder at the local holiday camp and Lady Felicia’s illustrious New Years masked ball. With a killer in his midst, could this be Father Brown’s last waltz?
Midsomer murders series 22
Premieres January 28
This series follows Barnaby and Winter as they investigate an urban myth becoming a murderous reality, a postoperative cardiac rehabilitation club whose members dream of a second chance in life, a mysterious murder weekend, a festival of crooked scarecrows and an amateur theater. company with deadly secrets.
Monster Hunting Series 5
Premieres January 30
Join the adventurer of the extreme Cyril Chauquet as he ventures into a world of mysterious, dangerous and colossal underwater creatures. From diving with a giant tiger shark in the Bahamas to dodging man-eating crocodiles on the hunt for Africa’s largest freshwater fish, this adrenaline-fueled return series takes viewers through incredible globetrotting challenges.
