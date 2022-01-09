The Duchess of Cambridge’s Best Fashion Moments: A Style Evolution

The past few years have been eventful for the royal family. But one thing has been consistent: The Duchess of Cambridge and her (almost) flawless wardrobe. Call service with a smile and a Gucci crepe de chine blouse.

For all the glorious glories (of which one can expect a lot more, if her recent Bond girl moment is anything), her rise has been defined by relatability. She’s the mix-and-match, high-low combo princess. Notably less Carrie Bradshaw in tutu and Manolos, more Hobbs hidden under a McQueen coat.

Now Kate is entering her forties looking better than ever. In 2019, her style received a boost from ex-Vogue editor Ginnie Chadwyck-Healey, who subtly revamped the Duchess’ style. The effect was less coordinated tweed and more Miu Miu Christmas cardigans and increasingly daring and yet more stylish floor flares too. Not to mention the portraits of his fortieth birthday by one of fashion’s favorite photographers, Paolo Roversi. Elegant.

Here is a reminder on the sartorial rise of a polished princess.

From left to right: March 13, 2007; April 11, 2008; March 2002; December 15, 2006 / Standard Evening

Walk the University podium in a sheer skirt pulled up to be a dress? It’s not your average tale, but you can’t tell the future Duchess wasn’t effective. Hot Kates, Prince William reportedly said, while looking back in 2002. The look also caught other fans, most notably Nick from Jersey who auctioned it off for a cool 78,000. From there came a range of overcoats. distinctly uninteresting and a totally tweed look for Cheltenham Racecourse in 2007. Those Y2K sunglasses should be making a comeback a long time ago, she thought.

From left to right: November 16, 2010; April 28, 2011; April 29, 2011; April 30, 2011 / Standard Evening

Say goodbye to girlfriend Kate, hello Catherine the Great. On November 16, 2010, the engagement was over and a tight-fitting silk-jersey Issa wrap dress was in place. Nothing says timeless like a royal blue outfit to match Princess Diana’s engagement ring. The wedding attire itself does not need to be presented. But for the record, the Alexander McQueen dress in English lace and whipped cream, sewn of interlacing of roses, thistles, daffodils and shamrocks with a hand-embroidered veil from the Royal School of Needlework, and the Cartier Halo tiara was unmistakably a fashion moment of the highest caliber. In the days before and after the April 2011 wedding, Middleton remained rooted in a pair of patented LK Bennett wedge shoes. Fortunately, their days were numbered.

From left to right: November 7, 2015; October 21, 2015; July 1, 2016; June 30, 2011 / Standard Evening

These knee-length lace bodycon dresses have stood the test of time. Some style turmoil in the 2010s is natural. Landing in Canada in June 2011, Middleton wore a navy and white lace dress from the Erdems Resort 2012 collection, while 2015 saw the arrival of looser burgundy lace sleeves from Dolce & Gabbana to meet President Xi Jinping. The lacy look was redeemed somewhat by the Duchess’s visit to the Battle of the Somme Memorial in 2016, where she wore an elegant cream Jenny Packham two-piece adorned with a Peter Pan collar. Nonetheless, Lacey Kate has yet to move forward into the new decade.

From left to right: February 25, 2011; February 6, 2017; September 13, 2012; February 2, 2020 / Standard Evening

It is well known that the Duchess is not afraid to go out twice in the same outfit (gasp). And they usually come back better. The BATFA Awards 2020 saw the cream Alexander McQueen dress adorned with gold flowers reappear during a 2012 trip to Malaysia. For his double act, the sleeves received a new lining while some red carpet go-go-voom came in the form of lavish Van Cleef and Arpels jewelry, Jimmy Choos in glittering gold and a matching Anya Hindmarch clutch. Higher level. Then there’s Luisa Spagnoli’s favorite red skirt suit who, you’ll notice, has gone from the thigh to the knee over the years. Always the conscious curator.

From left to right: March 12, 2019; June 3, 2019; October 23, 2018; February 13, 2011 / Standard Evening

Which duo is the most iconic? Will and Kate, or Kate and McQueen. The British brand run by Sarah Burton has been woven into the image of the Duchess ever since she said I did. Overcoats are a treat for the day and they outfitted her for Royal Ascot, but it was the floor-length dresses that dropped the jawbone the most. A crinkled silk kingfisher blue trumpet dress worn to a state banquet in 2018 was pure Princess Diaries perfection, though some like to criticize it as a ball gone wrong. The Order of the Royal Family ribbon brooch is a welcome bonus. The ruffled floral worn at the National Portrait Gallery was another hit, however, a surprise gift of three new Paolo Roversi portraits of the Duchess wearing McQueen, released the day before her fortieth, easily hangs the crown.

From left to right: April 17, 2021; March 3, 2020; September 28, 2021; March 12, 2019 / Standard Evening

After a wedding in May 2018, it was official. There was a new girl on the scene, who could also take a peek. Far from throwing in the towel, Meghan Markle has once again stepped up her fashion game to Kate. In a metallic green dress from The Vampires Wife, she joined the fan club of designer Susie Caves (directed by Jodie Comer and Sienna Miller). For Prince Philips’ funeral, the Duchess looked immaculate in a black Catherine Walker coat and sculpted face mask. And then, bang! On the James BondNo time to diered carpet, she shocked (in the best way) in a dazzling gold sequin cape dress from Jenny Packham, her favorite designer for sequins. Will this mark a turning point for more fashion risk in my 40s? We can pray. As for the purple Gucci ponytail blouse that she insists on wearing back to front, remember this: When it comes to dressing, Kate always knows best.