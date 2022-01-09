Fashion
Chloe Bailey Stuns In A Black Turtleneck Dress And Black Sandals
Chloe Bailey is super edgy in her latest look.
the Do it singer yesterday posted a series of photos on Instagram which showed the musician wearing a chic outfit. For the ensemble, Bailey donned a black turtleneck dress that featured a thigh slit. She accessorized the room with a pair of chunky black sunglasses, gold dangling earrings, and an assortment of silver rings.
More news on shoes
As for the shoes, Bailey donned a pair of black sandals that anchored and elevated her outfit. The heels incorporated a strap over the foot for comfort and had a heel height of around four inches.
Bailey has a trendy dress aesthetic that prompts her to wear bold styles like bodycon dresses, intricate outerwear, loose jeans, colorful pieces, and eye-catching jumpsuits. When it comes to shoes, Bailey opts for silhouettes like pumps, sandals and boots that complete her look while adding her Chloe touch to her outfits.
When the Have Mercy singer adorns red carpets, she makes jaw-dropping statements in beautiful designs from brands like Monsoori, Rodarte, Marni, Peter Do and Jonathan Simkhai.
The other half of the R&B group Chloé x Halle, in collaboration with his sister Halle Bailey, has also ventured into the fashion industry. She and her sister starred in Fendi’s advertising campaigns in 2020, in which the brand gave the duo full creative control over the shooting concept. The ad was for the brand’s Peekaboo bag. The duo also collaborated with Teva to create a capsule collection of sandals in 2018.
Slip on a pair of black sandals for a touch of sophistication.
Click on the gallery to view Chloe x Halle for the Tevas fall 2018 campaign.
Saks Fifth Avenue
To buy: Cadey-Lee Protection Sandals, $ 118.
Zappos
To buy: Steve Madden Shaye Sandals, $ 90.
DSW
To buy: Chinese Laundry Willy Sandals, $ 50 (was $ 69).
The best of footwear
