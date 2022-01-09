Fashion
You dressed badly .. fashion designer reveals how to make a formal outfit look like you are wearing pajamas
WHEN it comes to dressing, you’d probably think it’s pretty straightforward.
But there is actually a good way to do it that will increase your comfort level to the max.
Fashion designer Olivia sacco revealed her best fashion hacks because she says you don’t have to feel uncomfortable when dressing yourself in order to impress.
The 27-year-old says: Join the cozy club. There are so many ways to dress now.
It’s about looking good, but we want to be as comfortable as possible and you don’t have to be inside to feel that.
You can go out to dinner or have a drink with your friends and feel like you’re wearing pajamas.
Olivia, who started a sustainable clothing brand called SaccoStyle, is all about looking great while being comfortable and environmentally conscious.
First of all, she says she is wearing a freeflow freewear loungewear top, as well as a pair of boots.
Olivia says: It’s the classic jeans and a cute cliché top for a more chic look.
Just add your favorite pair of ankle boots and you are good to go.
Perfect for bottomless brunches and finding the best toast on in town.
Or wear loungewear pants with a crop top for flared fashion and channel the 60s-70s vibe.
Say goodbye to undoing the button on the top of your jeans when you’ve eaten too much, because loungewear pants can offer you maximum elasticity.
Curl your hair and don your best hoops for a full look.
It’s taking style and comfort to the max. Some loungewear pants also make our booty look great which is an added bonus.
Olivia says loungewear sets work as a sleek, feminine version of the modern tracksuit.
She adds: It is designed to combine the joy of dressing with comfort in mind.
It’s super comfortable so you can step into the ultimate chill out mode, while still looking great so you can still dress to impress when entertaining people.
Whether you’re a downhill dog or heading to the club, life is too short to be uncomfortable.
SaccoStyle consciously creates clothes that reduce the harmful impacts on this planet.
Their most recent collection is Casa d’Inverno and their charitable partner, Coral Guardian, will receive a donation with purchases from SaccoStyle to help their reef restoration mission.
For more details, see their collection on Saccostyle.com or head to their TIC Tac and Instagram
