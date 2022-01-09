I plan my Tulum outfits, this is what I take

If there is a national holiday that has special meaning for me, it is Groundhog Day (February 2). This is because my birthday also falls on this day. Yes, I am Aquarius and this year marks a particularly important milestone of celebration: I am 30 years old. I knew I wanted to spend the day on the beach and in the sun, so I booked a trip to one of my favorite tropical destinations nearby: Tulum, Mexico. Unless a flight is canceled or a national shutdown, I’m full speed ahead in planning mode, which includes compiling a list of outfits for Tulum that I’ll need to pack.

The area is known to attract a ostentatious crowd of influencers and celebrities, making it a hot spot for on-trend beach fashion, like the transparent dresses with ruffles and the ultra sensual swimsuits. However, having traveled there once before, this time I know how to pack beach essentials that are more in line with my personal style rather than trying to recreate the elaborate, but not comfy outfits I saw on my Insta stream. (Personal note: don’t pack eight pairs of shoes for a five-day trip and only wear the same three pairs.)

Before, I share what will be in my hand luggage for my week-long trip. Consider this a smart packing list for your own trip to Tulum or any tropical destination in the near future, hopefully.

Evening dress for special occasions

The Tulums beach strip is full of trendy restaurants and bars, so now is a good time to dress up if you are planning on going out for an evening meal. Since I’ll probably be having my birthday dinner at the nearest hot spot, I’m at least making one party dress that will make me feel fabulous. Currently, I gravitate towards dresses with sequins, cutouts and elaborate details like Markarian’s brocade mini dress. Don’t be afraid to be a little extra with your going out look, especially if you’re celebrating an important occasion.

Jumpsuit for beach parties

At night when I’m dancing in the sand at beach parties, the last thing I want is to worry about my dress getting stuck under someone’s foot. So, for these gatherings, I prefer to wear a one-piece outfit. I can still look effortless and dressy while still feeling comfortable in a cutout jumpsuit like the one in Faithfull the Brand. Or, if I want to cover my slightly sunburned shoulders, I’ll go for Fanm Mon’s chocolate number.

Instant (but practical) swimsuits

I learned my lesson wrapping up swimsuits: while they can look great in an Instagram photo, they’re not always functional for swimming. For Tulum, I pack a mix of bikinis and one-piece swimsuits that both work for a photoshoot on the beach and to swim in the cenotes nearby. I can’t wait to shine (literally) in my Triangl bikini. Metallic swimwear was a major trend last summer that I missed out on, so I’m more than ready to make up for it.

Mule Sandal

If you don’t hire a car, most people get around Tulum by bike, on foot, or by taxi. Personally, I love to walk the Strip (and around town) or ride a cruising bike. It means my carry-on baggage Will not do contain stiletto heels. Instead, I’ll settle for mule sandals that have a light heel (two inches and less), but aren’t uncomfortable for walking around. In addition to a neutral shoe that goes with everything, I will bring more dynamic options like Rejina Pyos Sandales Malia.

Raised beach slide

The style of shoe I wear the most in Tulum is a pair of easy slip on slides. I prefer to pack raised options that match both my more casual and dressy outfits. (It also saves me a ton of space in my suitcase.) Look for the Pradas electric blue shoes for a touch of luxury to your poolside look. If you’re worried about getting your slides wet, opt for the waterproof, cushioned shower slides from Tory Burch.

Matching sets to wear around town

Unlike the main beach, when you venture into town, the vibe is more laid back. The emphasis is less on what you wear and more on what you consume. (Food is better in town than on the Strip, IMO.) So, I go for matching sets that I can wear while eating Antojitos La Chiapaneca’s al pastor tacos, they are the best in the area. Any stretchy loose fitting set will be perfect as I plan to drink overnight with candy cane margs at Bateys as well.

Bob for sun protection

I don’t have a head for toppers except when it comes to bucket hats, so they have become my go-to whatever the season. Because the weather will be hot and sticky in Tulum, I’ll go for styles that offer breathability like Free Peoples’ craftcore number. Bucket hats that come in fun colors and prints can also serve as the final statement accessory to any beach ready ensemble.

Colored sunglasses

When I visit a tropical destination, the surroundings inspire me to wear more color than usual. It bleeds in the type of sunglasses I pack because a simple pair of black sunglasses won’t do. Instead, I like the maximalist styles of Velvet Canyon and Nroda.

Jewelry that goes with everything

I always pack (and lose) jewelry on beach vacations, so this year I’m cutting back and bringing only the essentials. For me that means packing a total of five pieces of jewelry, from necklaces and rings to anklets, which I can wear with both my dinner outfits and my bikinis. A pair of minimalist gold hoops is essential, as well as a more playful choice inspired by the year 2000 like Grigri or BONBONWHIMS.

Printed button-down shirts

To save space in my suitcase, I like to pack button-down shirts that double as a beach blanket. I’m looking for print options that I normally don’t wear (since it’s winter in NYC) and they need to be light as well. (The garment gets bonus fashion points if it also dries quickly when wet.) I’m not the tunic or sarong type, so a relaxed shirt, like the choices below, helps me stay true. to my personal style while on vacation.

Backpack for active excursions

Although I spend the majority of my time at the beach, I enjoy participating in activities around Tulum like ziplining. For trips like this, it’s rather impractical for me to bring my little straw pouch or shoulder bag to hold my stuff. I always bring a backpack, instead, for these more active trips. Fortunately, these days backpacks have become as stylish as any other going out bag.